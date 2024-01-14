en English
Science & Technology

Engineering Enzymes to Boost Biocatalysis: A Study on E. coli Transketolase (TK)

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:57 pm EST
Engineering Enzymes to Boost Biocatalysis: A Study on E. coli Transketolase (TK)

In the realm of biocatalysis, enzymes play a pivotal role. Their ability to catalyze reactions involving two substrates is of paramount importance for industrial applications. However, engineering these enzymes to enhance the acceptance of alternative substrates has proven challenging. A new study focusing on the enzyme E. coli transketolase (TK) has made significant strides in this area.

Engineering Challenges with Two-Substrate Reactions

Mutations that boost enzyme activity with unconventional substrates often fail to combine successfully to form new enzyme variants. This is particularly true for reactions that involve two substrates. The research focused on E. coli transketolase (TK) found that mutations enhancing the enzyme’s performance with aromatic acceptor aldehydes did not effectively recombine with mutations centered on pyruvate as the donor substrate. This issue likely stems from the active site residues’ multiple roles affecting both substrates, coupled with structural interactions between mutations.

Overcoming Obstacles with New Strategies

The research team applied innovative strategies to design small libraries of mutations, including the incorporation of non-natural amino acids. This approach led to a significant increase in reaction rates with specific substrate combinations, such as 3-formylbenzoic acid (3-FBA) and pyruvate. Computational docking played a crucial role in understanding how these mutations improved substrate proximity within the enzyme’s active site.

Unlocking New Opportunities for Biocatalysis

This research has thrown open doors to rapidly reprogramming enzyme active sites to catalyze new two-substrate reactions. TK holds immense potential for synthetic organic chemistry due to its ability to form asymmetric carbon-carbon bonds, a crucial pathway to various compounds. However, TK’s substrate specificity has limited its broader application. The goal is to engineer TK variants that accept a wider array of substrates, including aromatic aldehydes and pyruvate, to synthesize precursors to significant pharmaceuticals. Despite the challenges in combining mutations for different substrates, the new study’s approach to creating small mutation libraries shows promise for overcoming these obstacles and enhancing TK’s synthetic capabilities.

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

