en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

ENERGISE Project: A Leap Towards Energy-Efficient Telecom Networks

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:05 am EST
ENERGISE Project: A Leap Towards Energy-Efficient Telecom Networks

In a world increasingly reliant on digital connectivity, the telecom industry’s growing energy appetite presents a daunting challenge. As it stands, the sector accounts for 2-4% of global energy consumption, a rate soaring twice as fast as other industries. A project poised to confront this issue head-on is ENERGISE, a groundbreaking initiative led by CONNECT at Trinity College Dublin, in partnership with Intel and other industry frontrunners.

Revolutionizing Energy Consumption with OpenRAN

The heart of this ambitious endeavour lies in the Radio Access Network (RAN), a notorious energy guzzler within the telecom industry. ENERGISE aims to harness the potential of Open RAN technology, an emerging solution showing promise in curbing energy consumption. By utilizing artificial intelligence for network management automation and optimization, Open RAN technology could significantly cut energy usage.

But the benefits extend beyond energy conservation. Open RAN technology fosters competition, cost reduction, and innovation by enabling contributions from a multitude of vendors. This open-source approach signals a significant shift from the traditional, often monopolistic, telecom industry landscape.

Leveraging Artificial Intelligence for Sustainability

At the helm of this project is Prof. Marco Ruffini, who underscores the importance of incorporating AI to enhance energy efficiency and promote environmental sustainability within the Open RAN networks. The use of AI to manage and optimize networks not only presents a potential solution for the telecom industry’s energy woes but also sets the stage for a more sustainable technological future.

Industry Commitment to Sustainable Infrastructures

Equally integral to the project is Intel’s involvement. As expressed by Dr. Robin Giller, Intel’s participation aligns with their dedication to advancing network technology for more sustainable network infrastructures. This commitment to sustainability is mirrored by the other industry partners, all converging on the common goal of creating a more energy-efficient telecom landscape.

Further bolstering the project’s potential, Prof. Sinéad Ryan from Trinity College Dublin highlights the potential for leveraging AI for energy-efficient solutions that can scale to meet 6G requirements while addressing environmental concerns. This fusion of academic research and industry practice is poised to make a profound impact on the telecom industry and beyond.

0
Science & Technology
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
2 mins ago
Naturopathy in Mainstream Medicine: A Debate of Science and Safety
The debate surrounding the integration of naturopathy into mainstream medicine has been reignited recently, following a series of opinion pieces in the Prince George Citizen advocating for the inclusion of this holistic healing approach into healthcare systems. Naturopathy, a practice characterized by its use of natural remedies and a holistic approach to health, has been
Naturopathy in Mainstream Medicine: A Debate of Science and Safety
New Method for Depositing Organic Molecules on Thin Films Developed by Japanese Researchers
17 mins ago
New Method for Depositing Organic Molecules on Thin Films Developed by Japanese Researchers
Tara Gum: A Sustainable Alternative to Synthetic Plastics
17 mins ago
Tara Gum: A Sustainable Alternative to Synthetic Plastics
Leibniz Institute of Virology Launches 'Emerging Viruses' Research Group Led by Prof. Dr. Stephanie Pfänder
7 mins ago
Leibniz Institute of Virology Launches 'Emerging Viruses' Research Group Led by Prof. Dr. Stephanie Pfänder
Navigating the Challenges of Health Data Interpretation in the Era of Digital Health
11 mins ago
Navigating the Challenges of Health Data Interpretation in the Era of Digital Health
IIT Delhi Launches App to Boost Student Volunteering: Positive Response from Student Body
16 mins ago
IIT Delhi Launches App to Boost Student Volunteering: Positive Response from Student Body
Latest Headlines
World News
Barclay Criticizes NHS's Increased Diversity Roles Amid Controversy
25 seconds
Barclay Criticizes NHS's Increased Diversity Roles Amid Controversy
Icardi's Past Revealed: Wife Wanda Nara Shares Personal Insights
1 min
Icardi's Past Revealed: Wife Wanda Nara Shares Personal Insights
Plaid Cymru Voices Opposition to Caerphilly Council's Proposed Tax Hike
1 min
Plaid Cymru Voices Opposition to Caerphilly Council's Proposed Tax Hike
Wrestling Titan David Canal Backs Cody Rhodes for WWE Royal Rumble
1 min
Wrestling Titan David Canal Backs Cody Rhodes for WWE Royal Rumble
Tilak Verma: A Beacon of Hope for Aspiring Cricketers
1 min
Tilak Verma: A Beacon of Hope for Aspiring Cricketers
Senator Chris Elliott Takes Legislative Action Against Alabama's Archives Trustees
2 mins
Senator Chris Elliott Takes Legislative Action Against Alabama's Archives Trustees
Freya Godfrey Shines in Debut Goal, Securing Charlton Athletic's Victory in Women's FA Cup
2 mins
Freya Godfrey Shines in Debut Goal, Securing Charlton Athletic's Victory in Women's FA Cup
Sam Reinhart's Future: A High-Stakes Game for the Florida Panthers
2 mins
Sam Reinhart's Future: A High-Stakes Game for the Florida Panthers
Legendary Israeli Football Manager Dror Kashtan Passes Away at 79
2 mins
Legendary Israeli Football Manager Dror Kashtan Passes Away at 79
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
34 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
43 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
44 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
57 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
1 hour
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
1 hour
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app