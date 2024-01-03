en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Emerging SWIR Technology: A Revolution in Imaging and Detection

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:02 am EST
Emerging SWIR Technology: A Revolution in Imaging and Detection

In the rapidly evolving world of technology, Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) light is making waves across various industries, altering the way we perceive imaging and detection. Invisible to the human eye, SWIR offers a plethora of benefits that significantly enhance computer vision applications in sectors such as service robotics, automotive, and consumer electronics.

Transforming Vision Systems with SWIR

SWIR-sensitive image sensors are designed to improve reliability and performance, even in challenging conditions like bright sunlight, fog, haze, and smoke. Unlike traditional vision systems, the unique wavelength of SWIR light is safe for the eyes, adding a layer of safety to its myriad applications.

Unleashing the Potential of Molecular Imaging

One of the most notable capabilities of SWIR technology is molecular imaging. This advanced feature allows for the identification and analysis of material properties, providing a level of detail and accuracy that is unattainable with standard vision systems. The potential of molecular imaging could revolutionize industry approaches to imaging and detection, paving the way for more robust and precise solutions.

SWIR Adoption Indicates a Growing Trend

The growing adoption of SWIR technology in high-volume markets suggests a trend towards more robust and versatile imaging solutions. These solutions offer enhanced safety, efficiency, and functionality in multiple sectors, making SWIR technology a versatile tool for a broad range of applications.

On a different note, the article also discusses the limitations of physically unclonable function (PUF) methods in terms of security, complexity, and cost. It introduces a revolutionary method called physically unclonable holographic encryption and anticounterfeiting based on light propagation of complex medium and fluorescent labels. This method aims to reduce the complexity, database size, and equipment requirements of traditional PUF methods, and offers direct use of decrypted information without complicated comparative authentication to reduce misjudgment. The method incorporates the use of computer-generated holograms (CGH) and the improvement of the Diffie–Hellman key exchange algorithm in transferring parameter secret keys. The article concludes by highlighting the advantages of the proposed method and its potential for popularization and application in anticounterfeiting and encryption methods.

0
Automotive Science & Technology
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Workhorse's W56 EV Gets Green Light from California Air Resources Board

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Arbe Robotics to Present at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference

By Shivani Chauhan

The Accelerated Shift Towards Electric Vehicles in the United States

By Nimrah Khatoon

Suzuki GD 110s: A Powerhouse in Pakistan's Motorcycle Market

By Rizwan Shah

Nani Roma's Comeback to Dakar Rally with Ford: A New Chapter Unfolds ...
@Automotive · 25 mins
Nani Roma's Comeback to Dakar Rally with Ford: A New Chapter Unfolds ...
heart comment 0
New Year, New Car: Edmunds’ Picks to Align With Your Resolutions

By Nitish Verma

New Year, New Car: Edmunds' Picks to Align With Your Resolutions
DriveItAway’s CEO Shares 2023 Achievements, 2024 Growth Strategies in Year-End Message

By Muhammad Jawad

DriveItAway's CEO Shares 2023 Achievements, 2024 Growth Strategies in Year-End Message
2024 Kickstarts with a Spate of SUV Launches: Choices Galore for Automotive Enthusiasts

By Rafia Tasleem

2024 Kickstarts with a Spate of SUV Launches: Choices Galore for Automotive Enthusiasts
Delivery Agent Switches to Horseback Amidst Truckers’ Protests

By Nimrah Khatoon

Delivery Agent Switches to Horseback Amidst Truckers' Protests
Latest Headlines
World News
Modi Criticizes INDIA Bloc and INDI Alliance, Highlights Women Empowerment Initiatives
18 seconds
Modi Criticizes INDIA Bloc and INDI Alliance, Highlights Women Empowerment Initiatives
PainReform's PRF-110 Outperforms Competitors in Postoperative Pain Relief Test
24 seconds
PainReform's PRF-110 Outperforms Competitors in Postoperative Pain Relief Test
Trump Appeals Ballot Exclusion in Maine and Colorado
48 seconds
Trump Appeals Ballot Exclusion in Maine and Colorado
Cinesteam: Cemag Care's Innovative Solution for Malodorous Wounds
52 seconds
Cinesteam: Cemag Care's Innovative Solution for Malodorous Wounds
Impeachment Proceedings Initiated Against Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas
52 seconds
Impeachment Proceedings Initiated Against Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas
Alabama State Rep. Advances Bill to Train Firefighters on Special Sensory Needs
56 seconds
Alabama State Rep. Advances Bill to Train Firefighters on Special Sensory Needs
Vancouver Canucks Triumph Over Ottawa Senators in 6-3 Victory
1 min
Vancouver Canucks Triumph Over Ottawa Senators in 6-3 Victory
Slovakia's President Vetoes Controversial Competence Act
1 min
Slovakia's President Vetoes Controversial Competence Act
California Lawmakers Face Election Year Challenges: Economy and AI Regulation Lead the Agenda
2 mins
California Lawmakers Face Election Year Challenges: Economy and AI Regulation Lead the Agenda
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app