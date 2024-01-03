en English
EMA and HMA Launch Multi-Annual AI Workplan for European Regulatory Network

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:31 am EST
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the Heads of Medicines Agencies (HMA) have embarked on a groundbreaking journey to usher artificial intelligence (AI) into the European Medicines Regulatory Network (EMRN). They have initiated the 2023-2028 Multi-Annual AI Workplan, a comprehensive strategy to integrate AI within EMRN for enhancing productivity, automating processes, and managing vast data sets in regulatory decision-making.

AI Workplan: The Heart of AI Integration

The Workplan focuses on four core areas: furnishing guidance and policy support for AI in medicine, leveraging AI tools for regulatory purposes, fostering collaboration and training within the EMRN and with global partners, and conducting experiments to advance AI learning and application. This strategic document is not just a plan, but a vision for a future where AI and healthcare work in tandem to improve patient outcomes.

Preparing for the EU’s AI Act

Interestingly, the Workplan is also a preparatory measure for the European Union’s AI Act, anticipated to be enforced in 2025/2026. This Act will bring new requirements for high-risk AI systems, including certification and transparency. The EMA, through the Workplan, will offer support in developing AI tools, create special-interest working groups and expand training opportunities through initiatives like the Digital Academy.

Embracing AI’s Rapid Pace

The EMA acknowledges the swift pace of AI developments and plans to continuously engage with stakeholders and update the Workplan accordingly. Experimentation cycles and technical deep dives are scheduled to explore and refine AI applications. The rapid pace of AI can be daunting, but the EMA is committed to staying at the forefront of these advances, ensuring the best outcomes for patients and the healthcare industry.

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

