Aviation

Elysian Challenges Conventional Beliefs with Breakthrough Electric Aircraft

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:45 am EST
Elysian Challenges Conventional Beliefs with Breakthrough Electric Aircraft

In a groundbreaking revelation, Dutch aviation firm Elysian announced the launch of the E9X aircraft, pushing the boundaries of electric aviation. The aircraft is designed to carry 90 passengers up to 800km on a battery pack with an energy density of 360Wh/kg. This significant advance in battery technology could potentially cut 20% of all aviation carbon dioxide emissions.

Challenging Conventional Beliefs

Elysian is challenging the industry’s conventional belief that batteries are too heavy for use in large airliners, which are typically considered suitable only for short-range flights of less than 400 km. However, Elysian’s E9X aircraft, with its innovative design and advanced technology, is set to change this narrative. The company claims that with further improvements in battery technology, the E9X could cover up to 1,000km, potentially encompassing half of all scheduled commercial flights worldwide.

Inspired by the Past

Inspired by the aviation designs of the 1960s, where first-generation narrow-body aircraft managed to cover long distances by carrying more fuel despite being inefficient, Elysian is aiming to revolutionize the future of aviation. The company’s design integrates battery storage into the aircraft’s structural components, which addresses the current challenges of energy storage capacity and weight of batteries.

Addressing Skepticism

Elysian’s assertion is backed by studies from TU Delft, countering industry skepticism, which the company attributes to a mental block caused by modern airline designs that heavily rely on efficient and mature powertrains. However, Reynard De Vries, the lead author of these studies and also Elysian’s Director of Design and Engineering, notes that there are several technical challenges that need to be addressed to achieve the goal of creating an operational E9X by 2033.

Despite the challenges, Elysian’s ambitious plan to launch a large battery-electric airliner, the E9X, could potentially meet the demands of half of the world’s commercial flights and mark a transformative period in short-to-medium-haul commercial aviation. This progressive vision is not only backed by substantial investment but also underlined by the feasibility of their approach, making Elysian a potential game-changer in the aviation industry.

Aviation
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

