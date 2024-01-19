Elon Musk Foresees a Future with a Billion Humanoid Robots on Earth

Elon Musk, the visionary founder of SpaceX and Tesla, has stirred conversations in the tech world with his latest prediction: a future where a billion humanoid robots coexist with humans on Earth, conditional upon societal stability. This conjecture, aimed at the 2040s, was in response to a similar forecast by David Holz, founder of Midjourney.

The Growth Trajectory of Robotics

The audacious prediction mirrors the optimism within the technology and robotics industry, notwithstanding the fact that earlier projections for robot integration by 2025 have not been fully realized. Financial firm Macquarie has painted a future where humanoid robots begin to replace human jobs in factories by the mid-2030s, further fueling the speculation.

Controversies and Setbacks

Musk's recent comments align with the scrutiny over a demonstration video of the Tesla Optimus robot. A human's gloved hand, spotted in the footage, triggered skepticism about the robot's current capabilities. Musk clarified that the robot, as of now, is not entirely autonomous, but assured of its eventual independence.

The Future Potential

Despite controversies and setbacks, Musk's propensity for making bold predictions remains unscathed. He has painted a future where these humanoid robots revolutionize daily tasks, assist the elderly, and unlock unprecedented societal value. Notably, this also signals potential competition among leading tech players in this rapidly burgeoning market.

The conversation around the potential of a billion humanoid robots on Earth in the next two decades also hints at the potential revenue for Tesla in a subscription model. The accurate prediction of the rise of AI and robotics is crucial for potential investors.