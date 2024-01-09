Elcogen and Convion’s Solid Oxide Electrolyzer Achieves High Efficiency in Green Hydrogen Production

In a significant milestone for green hydrogen production technology, Elcogen and Convion have successfully completed a rigorous test of a solid oxide electrolyzer. The electrolyzer, which incorporates Elcogen’s innovative cell technology, demonstrated robust performance and superior electrical efficiency over a 2,000-hour testing campaign.

Testing the Boundaries of Efficiency

The testing of the electrolyzer included a steady-state operation and 1,000 rapid power cycles. Impressively, the system’s electrical efficiency exceeded 85%, leading to the production of 39 kWh of electrical energy per kilogram of green hydrogen. This achievement registers a considerable advancement in energy conversion, surpassing other existing technologies. The solid oxide electrolyzer exhibited a 20% to 30% reduction in electricity use during the electrolysis process compared to the prevalent polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) and alkaline electrolysis technologies.

An Advanced Hybrid System

The tested system is a hybrid of Elcogen’s advanced Solid Oxide cell and stack technology and Convion’s steam electrolyzer system platform. This successful amalgamation points towards a bright future in sustainable energy and promises a more efficient hydrogen production process. The technology’s potential to transform conventional water electrolysis technologies and reduce costs while increasing energy efficiency is noteworthy.

Decoupled Water Electrolysis: A Game-Changer

Decoupled water electrolysis, as demonstrated by Elcogen and Convion, could be a game-changer in the realm of green hydrogen production. The system utilizes solid redox auxiliary electrodes in an alkaline electrolyte and an electrochemical and thermally activated chemical cycle to achieve its high efficiency. This remarkable achievement in green hydrogen production carries immense implications for the future of sustainable energy.