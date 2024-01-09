en English
Energy

EcoFlow Revolutionizes Home Energy with Delta Pro Ultra Hybrid Battery Generator

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:18 pm EST
EcoFlow Revolutionizes Home Energy with Delta Pro Ultra Hybrid Battery Generator

Unveiled at the CES 2024, the Delta Pro Ultra is a cutting-edge hybrid battery generator and backup system that is set to revolutionize home energy solutions. Designed by EcoFlow, this system was rightfully recognized as a CES Innovation Awards honoree. The Delta Pro Ultra is tailored for use during power outages or for routine backup, promising high capacity and output, and unmatched compatibility with a range of energy sources.

A Powerhouse of Capacity and Output

With a single Delta unit providing a whopping 6 kWh storage, 7200 W output, and 5.6 kW of solar input, the Delta Pro Ultra stands out in its category. What’s more, users can amplify these specs by connecting multiple units. This system is designed to provide energy security and user autonomy, especially considering the increasing occurrences of grid failures and extreme weather conditions.

Compatibility with Diverse Energy Sources

The Delta Pro Ultra isn’t just about power—it’s about adaptability too. This hybrid battery generator supports diverse energy sources, including solar and gas, and integrates seamlessly with existing rooftop or flexible solar panels. Its potential solar input scales up to an impressive 16.8 kW. The system ensures a seamless power switchover with devices directly connected to its inverter. When used with the Smart Home Panel 2, it can automatically switch over the whole home.

EcoFlow’s Innovative Features

What really sets the Delta Pro Ultra apart are its proprietary technologies. EcoFlow’s X-Cooling technology significantly enhances the inverter’s efficiency, noise reduction, and component longevity. The unit’s LFP battery is designed to last over 10 years with daily use—a testament to its durability. Its Storm Guard feature, powered by Weatherbit, automatically prioritizes power backup in anticipation of storms, providing users with an added layer of security.

Scalability for Large Households

The Delta Pro Ultra is also scalable, with the capability to output up to 21.6 kW when combined with the Smart Home Panel 2. This makes it suitable for even large households that require substantial power. EcoFlow offers the Delta Pro Ultra and Smart Home Panel 2 for purchase separately or as a bundle, with prices varying depending on the purchase date. As we move towards a future where energy security and user autonomy become paramount, the Delta Pro Ultra is a step in the right direction.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

