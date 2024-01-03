en English
Science & Technology

Earth’s Core Conceals a Hidden Treasure: An Estimated 1.6 Quadrillion Tons of Gold

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:04 am EST
Earth's Core Conceals a Hidden Treasure: An Estimated 1.6 Quadrillion Tons of Gold

In a startling revelation, scientists have unveiled that Earth’s core is home to an estimated 1.6 quadrillion tons of gold. This vast treasure trove, formed billions of years ago through cosmic collisions with gold-rich meteorites and asteroids, is a testament to the planet’s complex formation history and the surprising riches it conceals.

Gold: A Hidden Entity in Earth’s Core

Delving into the mysteries of Earth’s core, astronomers have discovered a staggering amount of gold residing deep within the planet. Unreachable and elusive, this gold bears witness to cosmic episodes that occurred billions of years ago, when our planet was bombarded by meteorites and asteroids teeming with the precious element. The sheer density of gold caused it to sink into the core, where it has remained locked away ever since.

Extreme Conditions: The Impenetrable Barrier

The Earth’s core is a realm of extreme conditions, with temperatures soaring over 5,000 degrees Celsius and pressures far exceeding those on the surface. These harsh conditions effectively render the vast gold deposit inaccessible with our current technology. While the thought of such immense wealth residing beneath our feet may be enticing, it is, for now, out of reach.

A Testament to Earth’s Intriguing Formation

This discovery serves not only as a reminder of the hidden wonders and potential riches that our planet holds but also highlights the fascinating and intricate process of Earth’s formation. The presence of gold in such vast quantities underlines the extraordinary events that shaped our world and continues to shape our understanding of it.

Science & Technology
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

