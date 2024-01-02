en English
Science & Technology

Earth Begins 2024 with Celestial Ballet: Perihelion and Astronomical Events

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:33 pm EST
Earth Begins 2024 with Celestial Ballet: Perihelion and Astronomical Events

Earth commences 2024 with a celestial ballet. On January 2, at 4:38 p.m., our planet will approach its closest point to the sun in its orbit, a phenomenon known as perihelion. At this juncture, Earth will be approximately 91.4 million miles from the sun, increasing its orbital velocity and subtly influencing sunrise and sunset times. In locales like Washington D.C., the latest sunrise will grace the skies on January 5, hinting at the lengthening days post-winter solstice.

The Dance of Planets and Stars

The intricacies of Earth’s elliptical orbit reveal a fascinating interplay of gravitational forces and orbital mechanics. Contrary to common perception, Earth’s distance from the sun doesn’t primarily influence seasonal temperature changes. Instead, factors like Earth’s tilt and its alignment with the sun during different seasons contribute to varying climate patterns. Notably, the Northern Hemisphere experiences moderated seasonal variations during winter months due to perihelion.

Meanwhile, the night sky in January presents a spectacle for stargazers. The year’s first meteor shower, the Quadrantids, peaks on the night of January 3 to 4. This meteor shower, named after the now-defunct constellation Quadrans Muralis, can produce up to 120 meteors per hour and is best viewed in dark locations between 1 and 5 a.m.

The Great Winter Circle: A Stargazer’s Delight

Beyond meteors, the winter sky also reveals a constellation of bright stars forming the Great Winter Circle. This stellar formation includes Sirius, the brightest star visible from Earth, and eight other luminaries from the 25 brightest stars. Each star’s distinctive color hints at its temperature and stage of evolution, painting a vibrant palette across the winter sky.

Lunar and Planetary Observations

The lunar cycle of January begins with the last quarter moon on the 3rd and the new moon on the 11th. The full moon on January 25, traditionally known as the Wolf Moon, carries various cultural names like the Stay at Home Moon and the Severe Moon. Planetary observations are also on the cards, with Saturn setting earlier in the evening throughout January, and Jupiter starting the year prominently in the night sky, providing a perfect spectacle for new telescope owners.

The celestial events and changes at the start of 2024 remind us of the intricate dance between Earth and the cosmos. Each movement, each alignment, each celestial event is a testament to the dynamic universe we inhabit, inviting us to look up and marvel at the wonders above.

Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

