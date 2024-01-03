Early Primates Likely Lived in Pairs, New Study Suggests

A groundbreaking study from the University of Zurich has shed new light on the social structures of early primates, suggesting that they were more akin to modern primates than previously believed. The research, published in the renowned journal ‘Pnas,’ contends that many early primates likely lived in pairs, contradicting the long-standing assumption that our ancestors led solitary lives.

Unraveling the Social Life of Early Primates

By scrutinizing a comprehensive database of nearly 500 populations of over 200 species, a team of researchers from Zurich and the University of Strasbourg employed statistical analysis to extrapolate social behaviors from factors such as body size, diet, and habitat. Their findings indicate that the majority of early primates were likely pair-living—with only a minority leading solitary lives. This conclusion offers a new perspective on the social structures of our earliest ancestors.

Pair-Living: A Survival Strategy

Interestingly, the study suggests that pair-living among early primates did not necessarily imply sexual monogamy or cooperative infant care. Instead, it was more likely a survival strategy, offering protection from potential threats. The research also indicates that larger group living evolved later in primate history.

Implications for Understanding Human Social Patterns

Adrian Jäggi, the study director, drew compelling parallels between the social patterns of these early primates and those of modern humans. He pointed out that humans often live in couples while simultaneously being part of larger familial and societal groups. This suggests that our social constructs may indeed mirror those of our earliest ancestors—living proof of a bond connecting us to the dawn of primate history.