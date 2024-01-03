en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Early Primates Likely Lived in Pairs, New Study Suggests

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:49 am EST
Early Primates Likely Lived in Pairs, New Study Suggests

A groundbreaking study from the University of Zurich has shed new light on the social structures of early primates, suggesting that they were more akin to modern primates than previously believed. The research, published in the renowned journal ‘Pnas,’ contends that many early primates likely lived in pairs, contradicting the long-standing assumption that our ancestors led solitary lives.

Unraveling the Social Life of Early Primates

By scrutinizing a comprehensive database of nearly 500 populations of over 200 species, a team of researchers from Zurich and the University of Strasbourg employed statistical analysis to extrapolate social behaviors from factors such as body size, diet, and habitat. Their findings indicate that the majority of early primates were likely pair-living—with only a minority leading solitary lives. This conclusion offers a new perspective on the social structures of our earliest ancestors.

Pair-Living: A Survival Strategy

Interestingly, the study suggests that pair-living among early primates did not necessarily imply sexual monogamy or cooperative infant care. Instead, it was more likely a survival strategy, offering protection from potential threats. The research also indicates that larger group living evolved later in primate history.

Implications for Understanding Human Social Patterns

Adrian Jäggi, the study director, drew compelling parallels between the social patterns of these early primates and those of modern humans. He pointed out that humans often live in couples while simultaneously being part of larger familial and societal groups. This suggests that our social constructs may indeed mirror those of our earliest ancestors—living proof of a bond connecting us to the dawn of primate history.

0
Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
3 mins ago
Unmasking the Wolf Eel: A Viral Sensation with Unyielding Bite
A video that recently went viral, featuring a decapitated wolf eel exhibiting its raw power by biting and crushing a can of Coke, has sparked a wave of reactions, ranging from fascination to fear. The wolf eel, or Atlantic wolffish, is a native inhabitant of the North Atlantic, boasting a formidable jaw and pointed teeth
Unmasking the Wolf Eel: A Viral Sensation with Unyielding Bite
Correction Notice Issued for Nature Journal Article: Upholding Scientific Accuracy
13 mins ago
Correction Notice Issued for Nature Journal Article: Upholding Scientific Accuracy
Nanotechnology Boosts Enhanced Oil Recovery: A Glimpse into the Future of the Oil Industry
13 mins ago
Nanotechnology Boosts Enhanced Oil Recovery: A Glimpse into the Future of the Oil Industry
Unlocking Photosynthesis: The Key to Global Food Security
6 mins ago
Unlocking Photosynthesis: The Key to Global Food Security
Persistent Cough Not Linked to New Virus, Say Medical Experts
6 mins ago
Persistent Cough Not Linked to New Virus, Say Medical Experts
Piltdown Man Hoax Revisited: Digital Reconstruction Suggests 'Piltdown Woman'
11 mins ago
Piltdown Man Hoax Revisited: Digital Reconstruction Suggests 'Piltdown Woman'
Latest Headlines
World News
Lewis Neilson: The 'Rolls Royce' Defender Shining at Partick Thistle
42 seconds
Lewis Neilson: The 'Rolls Royce' Defender Shining at Partick Thistle
Assassination of Senior Hamas Leader Stirs Tension in Aroura
49 seconds
Assassination of Senior Hamas Leader Stirs Tension in Aroura
Senator Ron Johnson's Conspiracy Theories: Fear-Mongering or Valid Concerns?
2 mins
Senator Ron Johnson's Conspiracy Theories: Fear-Mongering or Valid Concerns?
Trump's Legal Challenge, Middle East Tensions, and Harvard's President Resignation: A Comprehensive News Podcast Review
2 mins
Trump's Legal Challenge, Middle East Tensions, and Harvard's President Resignation: A Comprehensive News Podcast Review
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Neck during Busan Visit
3 mins
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Neck during Busan Visit
Burr and Burton's Jack McCoy Secures Gatorade Vermont Football Player of the Year Award
3 mins
Burr and Burton's Jack McCoy Secures Gatorade Vermont Football Player of the Year Award
Texans and Colts Set for High-Stakes NFL Showdown
3 mins
Texans and Colts Set for High-Stakes NFL Showdown
Australia Faces Challenge in Replacing Multifaceted Cricketer David Warner
4 mins
Australia Faces Challenge in Replacing Multifaceted Cricketer David Warner
Active vs MR KB Putrajaya: Anticipating an Engaging Clash in the Grand Rumble T10 Championship
5 mins
Active vs MR KB Putrajaya: Anticipating an Engaging Clash in the Grand Rumble T10 Championship
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
21 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
22 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
31 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
32 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
41 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
44 mins
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
1 hour
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
1 hour
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app