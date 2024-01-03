en English
Africa

Earliest Known Human Architecture Discovered in Zambia

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:45 pm EST
Earliest Known Human Architecture Discovered in Zambia

In a groundbreaking discovery near Kalambo Falls in Zambia, archaeologists have unearthed interlocking wooden logs dating back nearly 500,000 years. This find, at a site known as BLB, is being hailed as the earliest known example of architectural construction by humans. The logs bear distinctive marks of stone tools, including scraping, adzing, and V-shaped striations, suggesting a level of craftsmanship and functionality hitherto unseen in artifacts of this age.

Unraveling the Mysteries of BLB

First discovered during fieldwork in 2019, BLB has since been subjected to detailed imaging and experimental replication with stone tools. The logs also show signs of intentional charring—presumably to ease the cutting process. The remarkable preservation of these wooden objects is credited to their burial under river sediment in wet conditions, which significantly slows decay.

A New Chapter in Human History

While older worked wood has been found, such as a polished plank dating to over 780,000 years ago in Syria, the Zambia find has redefined the understanding of early human architecture. The previous known example of wooden architecture, platforms from 9,000 years ago in Britain, pales in comparison to the age of the Zambian logs. The age of the logs, determined using thermoluminescence dating, suggests they were created not by Homo sapiens, but by an earlier Homo species.

Shedding Light on Early Human Behavior

The findings challenge the notion that these early humans were entirely nomadic. The logs suggest a level of sedentariness, with structures like wooden platforms possibly built for practical use in specific locations. The concept of articulating multiple elements to form a compound structure could have been a precursor to hafting—a technique used to attach handles or shafts to stone tools. This discovery, along with other worked wood artifacts from the site dating between 390,000 and 324,000 years ago, contributes significantly to our understanding of the technological development of early humans.

Africa History Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

