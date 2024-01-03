en English
Science & Technology

Dx&Vx Unveils Genomic Big Data Provision Service: A Catalyst for Healthcare Innovation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:31 am EST
In an ambitious move to propel healthcare innovation, Dx&Vx has unveiled its genomic big data provision service, making a grand entry into the medical data business sector. The service is anchored on a robust genomic analysis database encompassing 440,000 cases, a record-breaking number that sets it apart as the most extensive in Korea.

Unleashing a Trove of Anonymized Clinical Genomic Data

The newly launched service is designed to supply anonymized clinical genomic data to a wide array of entities including corporations and research institutions in need of access to genomic big data. The wealth of data on offer spans clinical big data indispensable for medical diagnosis, meticulously categorized by several criteria such as age, gender, year, region, and testing methodology.

A Comprehensive Medical Information Database

The medical information contained in this expansive database is all-encompassing, ranging from healthy individuals to patient groups grappling with rare diseases. It even extends to genomic data on embryos, amniotic fluid cells, and newborns under one year old. This extensive coverage underscores Dx&Vx’s commitment to fostering a thorough understanding of human health and disease.

Driving Drug Discovery and Personalized Therapies

Dx&Vx envisions the service as a crucial tool for the discovery of biomarkers pivotal for the development of innovative drugs for treating rare diseases and cancer. It is anticipated to provide invaluable data for the drug development process and facilitate the creation of personalized therapies tailored to individual patients. This aligns with the increasing global shift towards precision medicine, a trend that Dx&Vx is keen on championing.

But Dx&Vx’s grand vision does not end here. The company is set on a path of continuous acquisition of verified medical data, bolstering its database and enhancing its service. It also aspires to broaden its partnerships with global IT firms. The genomic big data is viewed as a priceless resource for companies engaged in new drug development targeting specific disease groups, underscoring Dx&Vx’s role as a catalyst in the global healthcare innovation landscape.

Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

