en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Dr. Musenero Advocates for Advancement through Science and Technology

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:59 pm EST
Dr. Musenero Advocates for Advancement through Science and Technology

Nations worldwide have begun to recognize the significance of scientific and technological advancements in development and prosperity, with a focus on optimizing their inherent assets. In a recent statement, Dr. Musenero highlighted the potential of her nation, emphasizing the abundant resources, natural beauty, and the population. The vision she put forth underlines the importance of innovation and modernization in realizing the country’s full potential.

Embracing Science and Technology

Dr. Musenero, in her address, suggested a promising future for the nation by integrating scientific and technological advancements to maximize the nation’s assets. She believes that with a touch of refinement through these advancements, the country can make remarkable progress and shine brightly on the global stage. This approach, she argues, will help enhance development and make the most of the country’s resources and human capital.

Celebrating Innovation at IISF 2023

In line with this vision, the India International Science Festival (IISF) 2023 has organized an event titled ‘Face to Face with New Frontiers of Science and Technology.’ Scheduled to take place on the 17th, 19th, and 20th of January 2024, this event aims to stimulate the nation’s youth to help position India as a global leader in Science and Technology. The event will be held at the Regional Centre for Biotechnology (RCB) – Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI) campus, Faridabad, Haryana.

Collaborating for Knowledge Expansion

The focus of the event is on promoting collaboration for knowledge expansion in various fields, including green technology, space exploration, green energy, artificial intelligence, and robotics. The objective is to inspire young minds to pursue careers in science, technology, and research while positioning India as a global leader in these fields. Furthermore, the event offers an opportunity for direct interactions among students, researchers, and eminent personalities in the field of science and technology, fostering a conducive environment for innovation and discovery.

In conclusion, Dr. Musenero’s vision and the efforts of initiatives like IISF 2023 underscore the increasingly crucial role of science and technology in shaping a nation’s future. The integration of these fields in the development process could indeed pave the way for remarkable progress and prosperity.

0
Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
30 seconds ago
Reducing Dementia Risk: From Lifestyle Changes to Emerging Therapies
Recent studies unveil an assortment of methods to diminish dementia risk, focusing on lifestyle factors such as smoking, physical activity, diet, and alcohol intake. Matthew Kiernan, Neuroscience Research Australia’s CEO, underscores the importance of sleep, especially deep REM sleep, for brain health. It is during this sleep phase that the brain’s glymphatic system, responsible for
Reducing Dementia Risk: From Lifestyle Changes to Emerging Therapies
Satellite Ownership: A Business Necessity, Not a Luxury
3 mins ago
Satellite Ownership: A Business Necessity, Not a Luxury
Decoding Plant Communication: A Breakthrough Study Unveils Invisible Plant Defense Network
37 mins ago
Decoding Plant Communication: A Breakthrough Study Unveils Invisible Plant Defense Network
Historical and Recent Moon Mission Failures: A Testimony to the Complexities of Space Travel
1 min ago
Historical and Recent Moon Mission Failures: A Testimony to the Complexities of Space Travel
Astrobotic's Peregrine Lunar Lander: A Mission Derailed by Propellant Leak
3 mins ago
Astrobotic's Peregrine Lunar Lander: A Mission Derailed by Propellant Leak
Nation's Leap Towards Space Exploration: New Satellite Development Announced
3 mins ago
Nation's Leap Towards Space Exploration: New Satellite Development Announced
Latest Headlines
World News
Reducing Dementia Risk: From Lifestyle Changes to Emerging Therapies
30 seconds
Reducing Dementia Risk: From Lifestyle Changes to Emerging Therapies
AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Ghana's Black Stars Upset by Cape Verde
44 seconds
AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Ghana's Black Stars Upset by Cape Verde
The Political Landscape of Pakistan: A Look Back at the 2008 Elections and Ahead to 2024
58 seconds
The Political Landscape of Pakistan: A Look Back at the 2008 Elections and Ahead to 2024
Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf: A Hero's Welcome in Kano
59 seconds
Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf: A Hero's Welcome in Kano
Real Madrid Dominates Barcelona in Spanish Super Cup Victory
3 mins
Real Madrid Dominates Barcelona in Spanish Super Cup Victory
Ghana's Black Stars Face Early Setback in AFCON 2023
4 mins
Ghana's Black Stars Face Early Setback in AFCON 2023
Mammoth Jubilation as Kano Welcomes Governor Abba Yusuf Following Supreme Court Verdict
4 mins
Mammoth Jubilation as Kano Welcomes Governor Abba Yusuf Following Supreme Court Verdict
Uganda News Roundup: Homeless Crisis, NAM Summit Preparations and More
5 mins
Uganda News Roundup: Homeless Crisis, NAM Summit Preparations and More
Uganda's NUP to Petition Police Over Alleged Assault and Other News
6 mins
Uganda's NUP to Petition Police Over Alleged Assault and Other News
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
38 mins
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
4 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
4 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
10 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
13 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
14 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
14 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
16 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
20 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app