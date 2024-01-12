en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

DNA Unearthed: New Insights into Extremophiles Challenge Conventional Understanding

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:13 pm EST
DNA Unearthed: New Insights into Extremophiles Challenge Conventional Understanding

Unveiling the veiled, researchers at the University of Waterloo have ushered in a new chapter in our understanding of DNA and its intricate implications. The team, under the stewardship of Dr. Lila Kari, made a startling revelation about the DNA of extremophiles—organisms that defy the ordinary by thriving in extreme environments such as volcanoes, under polar ice, or near hydrothermal vents. It has been traditionally understood that DNA offers invaluable insights into the ancestry of species, with similarities in DNA indicating close relatedness. However, this new research suggests a divergence from this convention, a deviation that has far-reaching implications.

The Surprising Similarity

With the aid of machine learning algorithms and a robust dataset of 700 microbial extremophile genomes, the research team discovered that these hardy organisms share strikingly similar DNA. This similarity persists despite the organisms being distantly related in terms of evolutionary ancestry. The findings, meticulously detailed in the journal Scientific Reports, hint at a unique genomic imprint left by adaptations to extreme conditions. This imprint, it appears, sometimes has the power to overshadow the genomic signals of ancestry.

A New Dimension to Genetic Understanding

The implication of these findings is profound and could alter how we perceive the history of life on Earth. They introduce a new dimension to our understanding of the genome, positioning DNA as a repository of not just ancestral information, but also a record of the extreme environments in which an organism has survived. The discovery indicates the existence of an ‘environmental genomic signal’, a concept that opens up exciting avenues for future research.

Looking Ahead: A Genomic Observatory?

This discovery carries the potential to establish a ‘genomic observatory’, a platform dedicated to identifying and studying similar signals within the genomes of other organisms. The observatory could serve as a gateway to unearthing hidden patterns and relationships, offering deeper insights into the evolutionary journey of life on Earth. As we move forward, this research underscores the limitless potential of interdisciplinary approaches, such as the interplay between biology and machine learning, in revolutionizing our understanding of life and its origins.

0
Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
2 mins ago
Astrobotic's Peregrine Lunar Lander: A Tale of Resilience in Space
On January 8, 2024, a setback occurred aboard United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur. The Peregrine lunar lander, a project of Astrobotic, developed a fuel leak in its propellant system. Despite this, the lander has not only remained operational but has also exceeded initial lifespan estimates, sending back valuable data from space for more than four
Astrobotic's Peregrine Lunar Lander: A Tale of Resilience in Space
ETH Zurich Unveils Groundbreaking Light-Driven Method for Carbon Capture
44 mins ago
ETH Zurich Unveils Groundbreaking Light-Driven Method for Carbon Capture
Groundbreaking Discovery Links UNC93B1 Gene Mutation to Early-Onset Lupus
45 mins ago
Groundbreaking Discovery Links UNC93B1 Gene Mutation to Early-Onset Lupus
NASA Detects Asteroid Heading Towards Earth; Justice Looms for Buffalo Shooter
23 mins ago
NASA Detects Asteroid Heading Towards Earth; Justice Looms for Buffalo Shooter
Decoding Renal Cell Carcinoma Bone Metastasis: A Cellular and Molecular Perspective
25 mins ago
Decoding Renal Cell Carcinoma Bone Metastasis: A Cellular and Molecular Perspective
Magma Movement and Water: Architects of the Columbia River Gorge
37 mins ago
Magma Movement and Water: Architects of the Columbia River Gorge
Latest Headlines
World News
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu Urges APC Governors to Prioritize National Interests
1 min
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu Urges APC Governors to Prioritize National Interests
Turkey Announces Support for South Africa's ICJ Case Against Israel
4 mins
Turkey Announces Support for South Africa's ICJ Case Against Israel
AFP Pictures of the Week: A Chronicle of Global Events
6 mins
AFP Pictures of the Week: A Chronicle of Global Events
India Mulls Boycott Against Maldives: Unraveling Diplomatic Tensions
8 mins
India Mulls Boycott Against Maldives: Unraveling Diplomatic Tensions
Defiance in Suriname: Former President Bouterse Refuses to Report to Prison
9 mins
Defiance in Suriname: Former President Bouterse Refuses to Report to Prison
Mistaken Identity Sparks Controversy: MEP Anna Zalewska Wrongly Dismissed
9 mins
Mistaken Identity Sparks Controversy: MEP Anna Zalewska Wrongly Dismissed
Turkish Foreign Minister Calls for De-escalation in Gulf of Aden
9 mins
Turkish Foreign Minister Calls for De-escalation in Gulf of Aden
Guilty Plea from Former Mayoral Candidate in Capitol Riot Case
11 mins
Guilty Plea from Former Mayoral Candidate in Capitol Riot Case
Carmelo Anthony Calls RJ Barrett's Knicks Tenure 'Bland': A Closer Look
13 mins
Carmelo Anthony Calls RJ Barrett's Knicks Tenure 'Bland': A Closer Look
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
2 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
3 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
3 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
4 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
6 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
8 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
8 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
9 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
9 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app