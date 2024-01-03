Discovery of AFPKs: A New Class of Metabolic Enzymes

A recent study has brought to light a new class of metabolic enzymes, dubbed animal FAS-like PKS (AFPK), marking a significant stride in the understanding of evolutionary biochemistry. These enzymes serve as a connective link between the animal fatty acid synthase (FAS) and type I polyketide synthases (PKSs), both of which play crucial roles in synthesizing complex specialized metabolites.

AFPKs: The Missing Link in Metabolic Evolution

The study has revealed that AFPKs are not only widespread across arthropods and mollusks but also account for over 6300 newly described sequences. This finding implies that AFPKs could be evolutionary intermediates between type I PKSs and animal FAS. Furthermore, the research has shown that the diversification of AFPKs in mollusks correlates with shell loss, suggesting a role in chemical defense.

In arthropods, AFPKs appear to be associated with the biosynthesis of branched hydrocarbons and pheromones. This underscores their contribution to the ecological and evolutionary success of these animals, further emphasizing the importance of AFPKs in the broader metabolic landscape.

AFPKs: A New Frontier in Metabolic Enzyme Discovery

The discovery of AFPKs highlights that despite extensive studies of animal metabolism, there are still new enzyme classes waiting to be discovered. The study utilized bioinformatics methods to differentiate between mitochondrial type II FASs, animal type I FASs, PKSs, and AFPKs. It was revealed that AFPKs are common in mollusks and arthropods but rare or absent in other animal taxa. This fact indicates that AFPKs and animal FAS share a common ancestor, suggesting a single origin early in animal evolution.

The study offers a deeper understanding of the evolutionary origins of fatty acid biosynthesis in animals and the diversity of metabolic enzymes. It also opens up new avenues for metabolic research and may help us untangle more mysteries of the animal metabolic world.