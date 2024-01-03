en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

DEWA Sets New Global Benchmark in Utility Management with Advanced Technology

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:47 am EST
DEWA Sets New Global Benchmark in Utility Management with Advanced Technology

DEWA (Dubai Electricity and Water Authority) has set a new global benchmark in utility management by integrating cutting-edge technologies into its processes. The authority has strategically intertwined space assets with advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), 5G, data analytics, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and unmanned transport systems to enhance water production, transmission, and distribution. This technological overhaul has transformed DEWA into a global leader in utility services.

Collaboration with the European Space Agency

DEWA has recently signed a Memorandum of Intent with the European Space Agency (ESA), cementing a partnership that will see both entities working on innovative, space-based applications for the utility sector. Safety, affordability, and environmental sustainability are at the forefront of this collaboration. Post-agreement, DEWA and the ESA are set to launch a joint Call for Proposals, inviting companies to propose sustainable space services that align with DEWA’s water management objectives.

Enhancing Water Infrastructure Efficiency and Security

The collaboration aims to bring about significant improvements in water infrastructure efficiency, treatment processes, preventative maintenance, policy creation, and grid security. DEWA’s partnership with the ESA also involves a ‘Commercial Applications of Space-Enabled Robotics for Energy’ thematic call. This will provide DEWA with an opportunity to give input on specific energy-related use cases and foster innovation in the sector.

Establishing a Broad Ecosystem

To facilitate these sustainable applications, DEWA envisions the establishment of a broad ecosystem of terrestrial and satellite connectivity providers. Furthermore, DEWA is part of the ESA’s ‘Task Force for Innovation in Energy Through Space’, a collective of international organizations dedicated to leveraging space applications to promote a sustainable green energy economy. This initiative marks a significant step towards the future of sustainable utilities.

0
Energy Science & Technology
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

ISCC's 14th Global Sustainability Conference: A Confluence of Practical Sustainability Insights

By Safak Costu

Element3 Secures Funding to Boost Lithium Extraction from Wastewater

By Sakchi Khandelwal

First Solar: A Mixed Bag in 2023, but a Bright Future Ahead

By Ayesha Mumtaz

TGS Sets New Record with Deepwater OBN Survey Offshore Guyana

By BNN Correspondents

Soltec Sells Danish Solar PV Portfolio to CIP's Energy Transition Fund ...
@Energy · 4 mins
Soltec Sells Danish Solar PV Portfolio to CIP's Energy Transition Fund ...
heart comment 0
Boston Pioneers Large-Scale Renewable Energy Initiative

By Muhammad Jawad

Boston Pioneers Large-Scale Renewable Energy Initiative
Neil Subin Steps Down from Centrus Energy Board, Retains Investments

By Saboor Bayat

Neil Subin Steps Down from Centrus Energy Board, Retains Investments
Public Commenting Period Open for Proposed Power Line to Los Alamos National Laboratory

By Dil Bar Irshad

Public Commenting Period Open for Proposed Power Line to Los Alamos National Laboratory
US Ethanol Production Hits Two-Year Peak Amid Midwest Surge

By Justice Nwafor

US Ethanol Production Hits Two-Year Peak Amid Midwest Surge
Latest Headlines
World News
Metro Atlanta Mourns the Loss of Cherished Volleyball Coach, James McCall
35 seconds
Metro Atlanta Mourns the Loss of Cherished Volleyball Coach, James McCall
Shrewsbury Town's Game Plan: New Signings Sobowale and Idowu to Drive Turnaround
43 seconds
Shrewsbury Town's Game Plan: New Signings Sobowale and Idowu to Drive Turnaround
Chinta Mohan Pledges Reinstatement of Key Welfare Systems if Congress Elected
1 min
Chinta Mohan Pledges Reinstatement of Key Welfare Systems if Congress Elected
Decoding Public Expectations: A Glimpse into 2024 through Prediction Markets
1 min
Decoding Public Expectations: A Glimpse into 2024 through Prediction Markets
Taye Currency Reveals How Alao-Akala's N99 Million Aid Transformed His Life
2 mins
Taye Currency Reveals How Alao-Akala's N99 Million Aid Transformed His Life
ZiPS Projections: An Optimistic 2024 Season for Arizona Diamondbacks
2 mins
ZiPS Projections: An Optimistic 2024 Season for Arizona Diamondbacks
Eddie Howe Reflects on Newcastle United's Performance Against Liverpool
2 mins
Eddie Howe Reflects on Newcastle United's Performance Against Liverpool
Sally Werner Takes Helm as CEO of Cancer Support Community
2 mins
Sally Werner Takes Helm as CEO of Cancer Support Community
Study Links Acetaminophen Use During Pregnancy to Early Childhood Language Delays
2 mins
Study Links Acetaminophen Use During Pregnancy to Early Childhood Language Delays
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
10 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
24 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app