DEWA Sets New Global Benchmark in Utility Management with Advanced Technology

DEWA (Dubai Electricity and Water Authority) has set a new global benchmark in utility management by integrating cutting-edge technologies into its processes. The authority has strategically intertwined space assets with advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), 5G, data analytics, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and unmanned transport systems to enhance water production, transmission, and distribution. This technological overhaul has transformed DEWA into a global leader in utility services.

Collaboration with the European Space Agency

DEWA has recently signed a Memorandum of Intent with the European Space Agency (ESA), cementing a partnership that will see both entities working on innovative, space-based applications for the utility sector. Safety, affordability, and environmental sustainability are at the forefront of this collaboration. Post-agreement, DEWA and the ESA are set to launch a joint Call for Proposals, inviting companies to propose sustainable space services that align with DEWA’s water management objectives.

Enhancing Water Infrastructure Efficiency and Security

The collaboration aims to bring about significant improvements in water infrastructure efficiency, treatment processes, preventative maintenance, policy creation, and grid security. DEWA’s partnership with the ESA also involves a ‘Commercial Applications of Space-Enabled Robotics for Energy’ thematic call. This will provide DEWA with an opportunity to give input on specific energy-related use cases and foster innovation in the sector.

Establishing a Broad Ecosystem

To facilitate these sustainable applications, DEWA envisions the establishment of a broad ecosystem of terrestrial and satellite connectivity providers. Furthermore, DEWA is part of the ESA’s ‘Task Force for Innovation in Energy Through Space’, a collective of international organizations dedicated to leveraging space applications to promote a sustainable green energy economy. This initiative marks a significant step towards the future of sustainable utilities.