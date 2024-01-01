en English
International Relations

Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:44 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:12 pm EST
The International Space Station (ISS), a recognizable silhouette against the canvas of the cosmos, is more than it appears. It’s a celestial laboratory, perpetually plunging through space at an extraordinary 28,000 kilometers per hour. This velocity enables the ISS to orbit the Earth every 90 minutes, subjecting its crew to alternating cycles of 45 minutes of daylight and 45 minutes of darkness.

16 sunrises and sunsets within a day

For the astronauts aboard, a ‘day’ is far from the 12-hour cycles of sunrise and sunset we experience on Earth. In the surreal environment of the ISS, the crew witnesses the sunrise and sunset not once, but 16 times over the course of a single Earth day. This rapid transition between day and night is a byproduct of the ISS’s high-speed orbit, a stark departure from terrestrial norms.

Unique conditions for scientific exploration

The ISS’s unique environment, absent of gravity, presents a plethora of opportunities for scientific exploration. Here, astronauts can conduct experiments across diverse fields including microbiology and metallurgy, which would be impractical under Earth’s gravitational force. Replicating such zero-gravity conditions on Earth necessitates specialized setups, a challenge effortlessly bypassed aboard the ISS.

The playful side of space

If the astronauts were to indulge in earthly festivities, they could celebrate New Year’s Day 16 times in one day, simply by virtue of the number of sunrises they witness. This playful comparison underscores the remarkable conditions aboard the ISS, where time, as we know it, takes on a different dimension.

The broader picture: space exploration in 2024

In the wider realm of space exploration, numerous exciting developments are afoot. NASA’s Parker Solar Probe is set to ‘touch the Sun’ in 2024, while the successful launch of ISRO’s XPoSat signifies the burgeoning growth of India’s space startups. As we delve deeper into the cosmos, the ISS continues to offer a unique vantage point for understanding the universe and our place within it.

International Relations Science & Technology World
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

