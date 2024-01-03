Deep Learning Illuminates the Path for Enhanced Phase Recovery

In the quest to unravel the mysteries of light, a recent review paper in Light Science & Application sheds light on the advancements in phase recovery of light fields through deep learning methods. The field has seen a paradigm shift with the advent of deep learning, significantly enhancing phase recovery, a process that calculates phase from amplitude changes.

Deep Learning – Transforming Phase Recovery

Traditionally, light, a combination of amplitude and phase, is measured by its amplitude. The phase, however, eludes direct capture by standard optical detectors due to their limited sampling frequency. Traditional phase recovery methods such as holography and wavefront sensing grapple with issues of resolution, complexity, and scope of application. Deep learning, however, offers a glimmer of hope. It has brought significant improvements to phase recovery across four main areas: pre-processing, in-processing, post-processing, and phase processing for specific applications.

Pre-processing and In-processing: Setting the Stage

Deep-learning-pre-processing involves tasks like pixel super-resolution and noise reduction prior to phase recovery. In-processing, on the other hand, brings into play neural networks that either directly perform phase recovery or aid physical models.

Post-processing and Phase Processing: Refining the Results

Post-processing by neural networks includes steps like noise reduction and resolution enhancement after phase recovery. The final and perhaps the most intriguing aspect is phase processing. Here, the recovered phase is used for segmentation, classification, and imaging modal transformations, opening up a world of possibilities in advanced imaging.

The Future of Phase Recovery

The review underscores the efficiency and potential of learning-based neural networks, championing their integration with physical models to maintain reliability. It suggests a harmony between the two rather than a sole reliance on deep learning as a ‘black box’. As we venture further into the realm of light manipulation, the fusion of deep learning and traditional methods promises to unlock new doors in optical science.