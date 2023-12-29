en English
Science & Technology

Decoding the Variation of Ionospheric Outflow During Geomagnetic Storms

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:26 am EST
A groundbreaking research study has unearthed a wealth of insights into the variation of ionospheric O+ (oxygen ions) and H+ (protons) outflow during geomagnetic storms. The study, published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Space Physics, has carefully analyzed the differences between storms driven by stream interaction regions (SIRs) and coronal mass ejections (CMEs).

Unmasking the Mysteries of Geomagnetic Storms

Geomagnetic storms, a disturbance in the Earth’s magnetosphere, have long fascinated and puzzled scientists. This study has used data from the FAST/TEAMS experiment to further delve into the changes in ionospheric outflow during different phases of these storms. It has taken into account a multitude of factors, including storm size, solar Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) flux, solar cycle, and seasonal effects.

Unraveling the Differences between SIR and CME Storms

The findings of the study have revealed that for both SIR and CME induced storms, the fluences of O+ and H+ peak during the main phase of the storm and decrease during the recovery phase. However, a significant distinction has been noted in the behavior of CME storms. These storms show a substantial increase in outflow during the initial phase, enabling the oxygen ions to reach the plasma sheet before the main phase commences. This early outflow in CME storms is suggested to play a crucial role in the higher observation of O+ in the ring current compared to SIR storms.

Storm Intensity and Solar Cycle Influence

Furthermore, the research indicates that the outflow fluence is greater during intense storms than during moderate ones. It also shows a higher outflow during the solar maximum compared to the solar minimum. This piece of information is crucial in understanding the broader spectrum of solar-terrestrial interactions and their impact on our planet’s magnetosphere.

By unraveling these nuances, the study sheds light on the complex dynamics of geomagnetic storms and the role they play in Earth’s space weather. The knowledge gained from these findings could potentially help in predicting geomagnetic storm activity and safeguarding our technological infrastructure from its potentially devastating effects.

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

