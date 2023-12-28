Decoding the Mysteries of Gamma-Ray Bursts: A Study on Time-Resolved Linear Polarization

Unraveling the enigma of cosmic events, a recent study by Ramandeep Gill and Jonathan Granot sheds light on the phenomenon of time-resolved linear polarization in the prompt emission of gamma-ray bursts (GRBs). Published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, the research offers a comprehensive examination of the synchrotron radiation mechanism and its implications for understanding the magnetic-field structure of the jets emitted by GRBs.

Deciphering the Role of Linear Polarization

Linear polarization serves as a pivotal indicator, providing valuable insights into the radiation mechanisms behind cosmic events. For axisymmetric jet models, the polarization angle can only shift by 90 degrees when the linear polarization momentarily disappears. However, recent measurements have reported a continuous alteration in the polarization angle, indicating the presence of non-axisymmetry in the jet’s emissivity, bulk Lorentz factor, or magnetic field.

Investigating Non-Axisymmetric Jets and Synchrotron Emission

The researchers delve into the synchrotron emission within non-axisymmetric jets, specifically from an ultrarelativistic thin shell composed of multiple mini-jets or emissivity patches. This structure could prompt a continuously changing polarization angle. The study probes varying scenarios, including single-pulse emission and multiple overlapping pulses, taking into account different magnetic field configurations and jet angular structures.

Implications of the Findings

The research findings suggest that emissions from multiple incoherent mini-jets or patches can lead to a reduction in overall polarization due to partial cancellation effects. Emissions initiating with near-maximal polarization and subsequently declining, or demonstrating multiple highly polarized peaks, point towards the presence of a large-scale ordered field transverse to the radial direction. On the other hand, lower levels of polarization integrated over single or multiple pulses could signify a small-scale field generated by shocks, which may be either ordered in the radial direction or tangled transversely.

The study also examined the gamma-ray burst GRB 201015A, associated with the discovery of supernova SN 201015A. Their comprehensive photometric coverage and spectroscopic data for the event revealed that the supernova is the earliest known supernova associated with gamma-ray bursts. The study thus significantly advances our understanding of GRB emissions and the complexities of the underlying magnetic fields, potentially shaping future observations and theoretical models.