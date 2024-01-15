en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Decoding the Formation of the Melanesian Border Plateau: A Multi-Stage Volcanic Activity

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:06 pm EST
Decoding the Formation of the Melanesian Border Plateau: A Multi-Stage Volcanic Activity

The Melanesian Border Plateau (MBP), a geological marvel spanning nearly 222,000 square kilometers in the Pacific region, has long remained an enigma for geoscientists worldwide. New insights have been uncovered, thanks to the diligent research led by Kevin Konrad, a geoscientist from the University of Nevada. Previously, the origins of this large igneous province were shrouded in mystery, but the recent study has shed light on its complex formation and evolution.

Unraveling a Geological Puzzle

The research indicates that the MBP is essentially a solidified reservoir of magma from the Cretaceous Normal Superchron, an era between 122 to 83 million years ago. This formation process involved at least 25 unique volcanic structures, suggesting a slow and steady growth rather than a cataclysmic, singular eruption. The team utilized sophisticated techniques to analyze isotope ratios and geochemical data, which allowed them to model the crust’s movement over mantle plumes.

The Crucial Role of Mantle Hotspots

Mantle plumes are fixed sources of intense heat that trigger magma eruptions through the crust, creating chains of volcanic activity. The study infers that the foundations of the MBP were laid down by the Louisville hotspot around 120 million years ago. Additional contributions were made by the Rurutu-Arago hotspot some 45 million years later, and a third phase of activity is attributed to the Samoan Islands hotspot, which made its impact approximately 20 million years ago.

Continuous Evolution of the MBP

The ongoing deformation of the crust, particularly under the influence of the Pacific plate beneath the Tongan trench, continues to mold this large igneous province. These findings suggest that other similar superstructures may have formed through a gradual buildup of volcanic activity, challenging the conventional thought of sudden, massive eruptions. This research significantly enhances our understanding of the geological forces shaping our planet and underscores the need for further exploration to uncover additional evidence of how the Earth’s surface has been influenced by mantle hotspots.

0
Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
38 seconds ago
New QA Evaluation Setting and Decoding Strategy Improve Large Language Models
In a groundbreaking study, researchers have identified a knowledge evaluation gap in the assessment of Large Language Models (LLMs) for factual question-answering (QA) tasks. Standard QA evaluation settings often fail to account for the varying levels of granularity in answers, inadvertently underestimating the knowledge capabilities of LLMs. In response to this, the research team has
New QA Evaluation Setting and Decoding Strategy Improve Large Language Models
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
6 hours ago
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
Indian Institute of Science Festival Unveils Unique Space-Themed Challenge for Schoolchildren
7 hours ago
Indian Institute of Science Festival Unveils Unique Space-Themed Challenge for Schoolchildren
Harnessing AI and ML for Advanced Network Traffic Prediction and Autonomous Database Debugging
48 seconds ago
Harnessing AI and ML for Advanced Network Traffic Prediction and Autonomous Database Debugging
Chinese Scientists Achieve Ultra-Low Temperatures, Marking Quantum Leap in Supersolids Study
6 mins ago
Chinese Scientists Achieve Ultra-Low Temperatures, Marking Quantum Leap in Supersolids Study
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
6 hours ago
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
Latest Headlines
World News
University of Washington Eyes Jedd Fisch as Next Head Football Coach
7 seconds
University of Washington Eyes Jedd Fisch as Next Head Football Coach
Utah's Mariyah Saldana Makes the U21 USA Team for World Deaf Basketball Championships
19 seconds
Utah's Mariyah Saldana Makes the U21 USA Team for World Deaf Basketball Championships
Palestine Action Activists Arrested Over Alleged Plot to Disrupt London Stock Exchange
22 seconds
Palestine Action Activists Arrested Over Alleged Plot to Disrupt London Stock Exchange
Macron's Strategic Cabinet Reshuffle: Gabriel Attal and Rachida Dati Take Center Stage
23 seconds
Macron's Strategic Cabinet Reshuffle: Gabriel Attal and Rachida Dati Take Center Stage
Brazen Theft in McDowell County: Public Assistance Sought
27 seconds
Brazen Theft in McDowell County: Public Assistance Sought
Paul Felder Contemplates Epic MMA Comeback Against Jim Miller
28 seconds
Paul Felder Contemplates Epic MMA Comeback Against Jim Miller
Ace Buckner Shines at 2024 Hoophall Classic, Prepares for Clemson Journey
30 seconds
Ace Buckner Shines at 2024 Hoophall Classic, Prepares for Clemson Journey
Utah Utes Triumph Over Cal Golden Bears: A Career-High for 'The Mosquito'
30 seconds
Utah Utes Triumph Over Cal Golden Bears: A Career-High for 'The Mosquito'
PIDE's Latest 'Discourse Magazine': A National Dialogue on Pakistan's Restructuring
33 seconds
PIDE's Latest 'Discourse Magazine': A National Dialogue on Pakistan's Restructuring
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
3 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
9 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
12 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
13 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
13 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
15 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
20 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
20 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app