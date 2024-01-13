en English
Oceania

Decoding the Complex Formation of the Melanesian Border Plateau: A Multi-Stage Evolution

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:46 pm EST
Deep beneath the Pacific Ocean lies a colossal geological superstructure known as the Melanesian Border Plateau, a region of intraplate volcanism larger than Great Britain. Recent research led by Assistant Professor Kevin Konrad of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, has brought to light the intricate formation history of this underwater plateau, which has been developing since the era when dinosaurs were the dominant species on Earth, the Cretaceous period.

The Multi-Stage Formation

Contrary to the prevalent belief that underwater volcanic structures are the product of single, abrupt events, this study has unveiled a much more complex narrative. The formation of the Melanesian Border Plateau unfolded in four distinct stages spanning millions of years. The first stage commenced around 120 million years ago with an enormous outpouring of lava, giving birth to numerous seamounts.

Phases of Evolution

The second phase, occurring between 56 and 33.9 million years ago, saw the creation of more seamounts and oceanic islands as the Earth’s lithosphere passed over the Arago hotspot. These newly formed geological features later underwent erosion and sank. The third phase took place during the Miocene epoch, from 23 million to 5 million years ago. The same islands and mountains were reactivated due to the influence of the Samoa hotspot.

Continuous Transformation

The fourth and current stage is characterized by new eruptions at the plateau, triggered by the deformation of the lithosphere as the Pacific plate rolls back beneath the Tonga trench. Consequentially, the term ‘Oceanic Mid-plate Superstructures’ has been proposed to encapsulate the geological products of such multi-stage volcanic events.

The study, which was carried out using geochemical analyses of samples from various regions, including the Western Samoa Seamounts and the Tuvalu Seamount Chain, has unveiled a new understanding of underwater feature formation. The findings, which defy the single-event formation theory, have been published in the esteemed journal Earth and Planetary Science Letters.

By shedding light on the unique evolution of the Melanesian Border Plateau, this research offers an invaluable contribution to geology, extending our understanding of the formation and development of underwater landforms. It underscores the importance of comprehensive examination and the necessity for nuanced perspectives in the interpretation of geological phenomena. The study serves as a testament to the intricate dance of the Earth’s lithospheric plates and the remarkable structures they sculpt over time.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

