Science & Technology

Decoding Keyboard Accessibility: A Guide to Inclusive Web Experience

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:22 am EST
Decoding Keyboard Accessibility: A Guide to Inclusive Web Experience

Keyboard accessibility has become an indispensable design element in today’s digital age, particularly for users who navigate the web solely with their keyboards and those who rely on assistive technologies. The focus is on making every interactive component of a webpage, from links and form controls to modal dialogs, accessible via the Tab key.

Testing Keyboard Accessibility

To assess a website’s keyboard accessibility, users can leverage the Tab key to traverse the page and use Shift + Tab for reverse navigation. Designing for keyboard accessibility necessitates the retention of the browser’s default focus styles, often visible as a dotted outline or glow around focusable elements.

Designing for Visibility

Designers must adopt focus styles that are easily noticeable and not purely color-dependent, to assist users with low vision. The design of modal dialogs should facilitate shifting the keyboard focus to an element within the dialog upon opening and return focus to the invoking element when closed. Importantly, visible hyperlinks should not be solely color-based but should include other visual cues like underlines, borders, or icons for easy identification.

Creating Accessible Forms

When formulating forms, it is recommended to use native control elements due to their inherent keyboard accessibility. Non-native elements can be made focusable with the ‘tabindex’ attribute but necessitate additional event handlers for keyboard interactions. Lastly, adding a ‘Skip to content’ or ‘Skip navigation’ link can significantly augment the navigation experience for keyboard-only users, enabling them to bypass repetitive navigation links and directly access the main content.

Commitment to Inclusivity

The commitment to creating an inclusive online experience for all, including visitors with disabilities, is at the forefront of improving website accessibility. Measures such as proper semantic structure for screen readers, keyboard navigability, high-contrast text, and image alt descriptions are implemented to achieve this goal. It is acknowledged that the journey to 100% accessibility is ongoing and feedback and ideas for improvement are welcomed.

By adhering to the W3C Web Content Accessibility Guidelines, utilizing various technologies for accessibility, implementing ARIA attributes, and optimizing for screen readers and keyboard functions, the path towards improving keyboard accessibility on websites is being paved.

Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Science & Technology

