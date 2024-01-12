en English
Asia

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:18 am EST
Decoding Humboldt’s Enigma: Unraveling the Mystery of Mountain Biodiversity

In the realm of natural science, the concept of biodiversity and its geographic distribution has been a subject of fascination for explorers and naturalists alike. At the center of this intrigue lies the 19th-century naturalist Alexander von Humboldt, who meticulously documented the distribution of plants and observed that specific features transform with elevation, thus unveiling the phenomenon now known as Humboldt’s Enigma.

Deciphering Humboldt’s Enigma

This enigma addresses the paradox of mountain regions being rich in biodiversity, contradicting the presumption that biodiversity should diminish with increasing distance from the tropics. Humboldt’s Enigma infers that mountains are exceptions to the norm that earth’s tropical regions, receiving abundant solar energy, are the most biodiverse. Mountains, with their geological uplifts creating new habitats and stable climates allowing species to persist over time, are considered both cradles and museums of biodiversity.

Biodiverse Mountain Regions: Shola Sky Islands and the Northern Andes

The Shola Sky Islands in the Western Ghats and the northern Andes serve as prime examples of these biodiverse mountain regions. Factors such as earth’s history, geography, climate, and geological heterogeneity are major forces driving mountain biodiversity.

India’s Biodiversity Paradox

In India, the biodiversity in the tropical areas south of the Tropic of Cancer is high. Yet, the Eastern Himalayas, located farther from the equator, is even richer in diversity. It is proposed that climatic dissimilarity and the dispersal of species from other regions contribute to the elevated diversity in the Himalayas.

While numerous hypotheses attempt to elucidate biodiversity patterns, the scarcity of fine data on species occurrence, especially beyond the well-documented bird groups, remains a challenge. This lack of data is a significant hurdle for scientists striving to unravel the intricate patterns of biodiversity in mountain regions.

Asia Environmental Science Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

