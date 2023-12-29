en English
Science & Technology

Decline in Human Brain Size: A Shift in Evolutionary Trajectory

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:41 am EST
Decline in Human Brain Size: A Shift in Evolutionary Trajectory

In a surprising revelation, recent scientific research has pointed towards a notable decrease in human brain size following the end of the last Ice Age. This finding marks a significant deviation from the long-held belief that the development of larger brains was integral to the evolution and dominance of the human species on Earth.

A Shift in the Evolutionary Trajectory

Over the course of approximately two million years, human brain volume expanded almost fourfold, a factor long considered fundamental to our species’ evolutionary success. The larger brain size was often associated with increased intelligence, leading to human supremacy on the planet. However, this evolutionary trajectory has taken an unexpected turn post the last Ice Age, with evidence now pointing towards a reduction in brain size.

Unraveling Brain Evolution

The study delved deep into the evolution of the brain, exploring facets like the correlation between brain size and body size, the emergence of nerve nets in early organisms, and the development of different brain regions in mammals. The research used a paleoarchaeological timeline to trace the course of brain evolution and compared extant organisms capable of transmitting electrical signals.

One of the intriguing findings of this study was the detection of an enrichment in de novo mutations in congenital heart disease (CHD) and neurodevelopmental disability (NDD). The study indicates that genetic factors can contribute to concurrent occurrences of NDD and CHD, rather than hypoxia alone. A patient with hypoplastic left heart syndrome and gross motor delay exhibited a de novo mutation in SMC5, leading to reduced heart size, decreased brain length, and disrupted pax6 patterning.

Implications for Future Research

The implications of this decrease in brain size for human intelligence and functionality remain unclear, opening up a new avenue for exploration and analysis. The role of LSD1 in regulating neurogenesis in human neural stem cells, as well as the differences between mouse and human brain development, are fields that warrant further investigation.

As we continue to unravel the mysteries of brain evolution, these findings serve to challenge our preconceived notions about human development and push the boundaries of our understanding of the human brain.

Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

