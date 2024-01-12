en English
Environmental Science

Deciphering Complexity: Geometric Entropy Sheds New Light on Plant Leaf Shapes

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:09 pm EST
Deciphering Complexity: Geometric Entropy Sheds New Light on Plant Leaf Shapes

In a groundbreaking study published in the journal PLOS ONE, researchers Vishnu Muraleedharan and Sajeev C. Rajan, Ph.D. students at the C. V. Raman Laboratory of Ecological Informatics, and Professor Jaishanker R., an Ecological Physicist from Nalanda University, shed light on the complexity and diversity of plant leaf shapes.

Unfolding Leaf Complexity

The team delved into the underlying reasons behind the myriad leaf shapes across different plant species. They theorize that leaves adapt their unique shapes to optimize energy exchange with their environment, and that this diversity is intrinsically tied to the evolutionary process.

Their approach was distinctly quantitative, suggesting that traditional Euclidean metrics like circles and triangles fall short in accurately describing leaf shapes. Instead, they introduced a novel concept called ‘geometry entropy’ to quantify leaf complexity.

Geometry Entropy: A New Paradigm

This innovative method finds its roots in the Bekenstein-Hawking entropy formula, which draws a connection between geometry and entropy in the context of black holes. The formula for geometric entropy they derived is proportional to the leaf perimeter and the square root of the leaf area. This measure has proved to be more effective than conventional geometric morphometrics, which often demand time-consuming pre-processing and are more sensitive to leaf size rather than shape.

Understanding Plant Adaptability

By understanding the complexity of leaf forms through geometric entropy, the researchers propose that it could reveal more about plant adaptability and could potentially assist in the design of artificial leaves for genetic engineering.

The study underscores that leaf morphology, being an inheritable trait, plays a pivotal role in a plant’s ability to absorb light, transport sap, and photosynthesize. This, in turn, influences the plant’s energy efficiency, carbon assimilation, and overall reproductive success.

In essence, the researchers’ exploration of leaf shapes and their intricate complexities offer a promising new direction for understanding energy capture and adaptive stability in plants, potentially paving the way for advancements in ecological physics and plant biology.

Environmental Science Science & Technology
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

