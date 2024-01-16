Decarbonizing Aviation: The Promising Potential of Hydrogen

Dr. Ben Emerson, a principal research engineer at the Ben T. Zinn Combustion Laboratory at the Georgia Institute of Technology, recently engaged in an enlightening conversation with Steve Hill, CEO of NewHydrogen, Inc., to discuss the transformative potential of hydrogen as a clean energy source. The in-depth dialogue aimed to shed light on the role of hydrogen in decarbonizing industries notoriously difficult to wean off carbon, specifically aviation and space.

Hydrogen's Potential in Decarbonization

Dr. Emerson underlined the significant advantages of hydrogen, particularly its high energy content compared to traditional fuels such as kerosene. However, the conversation did not shy away from hydrogen's challenges. One such obstacle is its voluminous requirements, considering hydrogen's density is less than conventional fossil fuels.

Storing liquid hydrogen presents another predicament due to its cryogenic requirements. The extremely low temperatures required for hydrogen storage pose significant technical challenges. Yet, these hurdles haven't dimmed the enthusiasm for hydrogen's potential in the industry.

The dialogue further delved into the need for advanced combustion control when burning hydrogen in gas turbines. The intent is to avoid the production of pollutants such as oxides of nitrogen, which can have detrimental environmental impacts. It's a concern that Dr. Emerson and his team at Georgia Tech are working to address through their research, focused on experimental combustion system development, combustor diagnostics, and combustion theory and modeling.