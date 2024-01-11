DATAVERSITY Demo Day: A Deep Dive into Data Governance

DATAVERSITY Demo Day, an online event aimed at bridging the gap between data professionals and vendors, once again proved to be a hotbed of innovation and insight. With its focus on enhancing Data Governance programs, the event spotlighted the latest tools and services that promise to revolutionize the way businesses approach data.

Modern Data & AI Governance: The Automation Era

The first session honed in on the potential of automation and AI in Data Governance. The discussion emphasized the increasingly important role of these technologies in fostering collaboration and driving improved business outcomes. By integrating AI, organizations can expedite decision-making processes, improve data quality, and increase operational efficiency.

Semarchy xDM: A New Approach to Data Intelligence

The second session introduced Semarchy xDM's Data Platform, equipped with a new Data Intelligence module. The platform's integration of data governance, profiling, catalog, lineage, and quality capabilities presents a holistic approach to support a company's data culture and strategy, marking a significant step forward in operationalizing data assets.

Optimizing Data with Collibra

Collibra's Bobbi Caggianelli led the third session, highlighting how the Collibra Data Catalog and Data Governance can optimize an organization's data by automating governance and establishing a common understanding of data to ensure its trustworthiness. This shift towards automated governance represents a crucial evolution in the data landscape.

Precisely: Uniting Team Roles with Data Governance

Precisely's presentation in the fourth session centered on its Data Governance solutions within the Data Integrity Suite. The suite aims to unite various team roles in a business to address challenges with a collaborative approach and a single solution, underscoring the importance of a unified data strategy.

In other news, tech giants Casper Labs and IBM Corp are joining forces to develop an artificial intelligence governance tool that leverages decentralized ledger technology. The tool aims to introduce version control monitoring and access controls for AI models, addressing the regulatory needs and ethical concerns surrounding AI. By creating a tamper-proof historical record of changes to an AI model, the tool offers an auditable solution for AI model control, catering to the needs of highly regulated and sensitive industries.