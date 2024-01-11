en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

DATAVERSITY Demo Day: A Deep Dive into Data Governance

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:57 pm EST
DATAVERSITY Demo Day: A Deep Dive into Data Governance

DATAVERSITY Demo Day, an online event aimed at bridging the gap between data professionals and vendors, once again proved to be a hotbed of innovation and insight. With its focus on enhancing Data Governance programs, the event spotlighted the latest tools and services that promise to revolutionize the way businesses approach data.

Modern Data & AI Governance: The Automation Era

The first session honed in on the potential of automation and AI in Data Governance. The discussion emphasized the increasingly important role of these technologies in fostering collaboration and driving improved business outcomes. By integrating AI, organizations can expedite decision-making processes, improve data quality, and increase operational efficiency.

Semarchy xDM: A New Approach to Data Intelligence

The second session introduced Semarchy xDM’s Data Platform, equipped with a new Data Intelligence module. The platform’s integration of data governance, profiling, catalog, lineage, and quality capabilities presents a holistic approach to support a company’s data culture and strategy, marking a significant step forward in operationalizing data assets.

Optimizing Data with Collibra

Collibra’s Bobbi Caggianelli led the third session, highlighting how the Collibra Data Catalog and Data Governance can optimize an organization’s data by automating governance and establishing a common understanding of data to ensure its trustworthiness. This shift towards automated governance represents a crucial evolution in the data landscape.

Precisely: Uniting Team Roles with Data Governance

Precisely’s presentation in the fourth session centered on its Data Governance solutions within the Data Integrity Suite. The suite aims to unite various team roles in a business to address challenges with a collaborative approach and a single solution, underscoring the importance of a unified data strategy.

In other news, tech giants Casper Labs and IBM Corp are joining forces to develop an artificial intelligence governance tool that leverages decentralized ledger technology. The tool aims to introduce version control monitoring and access controls for AI models, addressing the regulatory needs and ethical concerns surrounding AI. By creating a tamper-proof historical record of changes to an AI model, the tool offers an auditable solution for AI model control, catering to the needs of highly regulated and sensitive industries.

0
Science & Technology
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
12 mins ago
Vulcan Rocket Launch Marks New Era in Space Exploration; New Insights into MS and Dinosaur Species Discovered
The long-anticipated Vulcan rocket, a joint venture between Boeing and Lockheed Martin’s United Launch Alliance, has successfully launched, marking a significant shift in the satellite launch market. This event poses a potent challenge to SpaceX’s supremacy, which has been unchallenged until now. The successful launch of the Vulcan rocket alleviates the Pentagon’s concerns over an
Vulcan Rocket Launch Marks New Era in Space Exploration; New Insights into MS and Dinosaur Species Discovered
NASA Invites Scientists for its Postdoctoral Program: Applications Open Until March 1, 2024
34 mins ago
NASA Invites Scientists for its Postdoctoral Program: Applications Open Until March 1, 2024
Experiences, Not Genes, Shape Character Traits in Red Knots: Study
38 mins ago
Experiences, Not Genes, Shape Character Traits in Red Knots: Study
ClearPoint Strategy Unveils Game-Changing Features, Set to Revolutionize Organizational Management
16 mins ago
ClearPoint Strategy Unveils Game-Changing Features, Set to Revolutionize Organizational Management
Illinois Researchers Develop Sound-Damping Polymers: A Game-Changer in Noise Cancellation
19 mins ago
Illinois Researchers Develop Sound-Damping Polymers: A Game-Changer in Noise Cancellation
Unique Image Consistently Triggers Errors in ChatGPT
28 mins ago
Unique Image Consistently Triggers Errors in ChatGPT
Latest Headlines
World News
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
1 min
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
Hobbies: The Unexpected Antidote for Work Burnout, Suggests Career Coach Kara Dennison
2 mins
Hobbies: The Unexpected Antidote for Work Burnout, Suggests Career Coach Kara Dennison
Routine Eye Test Unmasks Brain Tumor: A Woman's Decade-Long Health Mystery Solved
3 mins
Routine Eye Test Unmasks Brain Tumor: A Woman's Decade-Long Health Mystery Solved
UFC Vegas 84: Joshua Van vs Felipe Bunes - A Classic Striker vs Grappler Matchup
4 mins
UFC Vegas 84: Joshua Van vs Felipe Bunes - A Classic Striker vs Grappler Matchup
Gear Up for High School Sports Events: Detailed Schedule for January 11 and 12
4 mins
Gear Up for High School Sports Events: Detailed Schedule for January 11 and 12
Zambia's President Urges Urban to Rural Shift Amid Cholera Crisis
5 mins
Zambia's President Urges Urban to Rural Shift Amid Cholera Crisis
Surgical Assistant Dr. Ian DePass Battles Suspension Over COVID-19 Vaccination Policy
5 mins
Surgical Assistant Dr. Ian DePass Battles Suspension Over COVID-19 Vaccination Policy
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
6 mins
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
Trump's Unorthodox Courtroom Speech: A Breach of Legal Protocol?
6 mins
Trump's Unorthodox Courtroom Speech: A Breach of Legal Protocol?
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
4 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
5 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
5 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
6 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
7 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
8 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
10 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app