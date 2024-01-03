Data.europa.eu Highlights 2023 Achievements in Open Data, Sets Stage for Future

In a year-end recap, Data.europa.eu, the leading open data portal of the European Union, highlighted its accomplishments in the sphere of open data for 2023. With several key reports and research articles published, the portal made pivotal strides in advancing the field of open data.

Homogenisation and Value Assessment of Data

Data.europa.eu reached new heights with the publication of the ‘Report on Data Homogenisation for High-value Datasets’. The report underlined a methodological approach to identifying and standardizing high-value datasets, a crucial step in enhancing the utility of open data. In addition, the ‘Assessment of the value of data and other types of assets in data.europa.eu’ launched a series dedicated to analyzing the worth of datasets. This analysis was based on their presence across multiple platforms and their potential for integration with other resources.

European Data Spaces and New Business Models

A fundamental report titled ‘European Data Spaces and the Role of data.europa.eu’ was released, focusing on the collaborative sharing and aggregation of data across sectors. This report was in line with the broader European data strategy, aiming to foster an ecosystem where data flows seamlessly across EU borders. Further, the ‘New Business Models for Data-Driven Services’ report offered key insights into how public sector organizations could reuse their information, thereby opening new avenues in data-driven services.

Geospatial Trends and Open Data Maturity

The ‘Geospatial trends 2023’ report unveiled how data.europa.eu could capitalize on the evolving geospatial data offerings, a rapidly growing field with immense potential. Simultaneously, the ‘Open Data Maturity 2023’ report carried out a comprehensive analysis of the progress made by European countries in areas of open data policy, impact, portal quality, and best practices.

As Data.europa.eu strides into the new year, it remains committed to promoting and providing valuable open data resources. With plans to release more studies and engage the community through its data.europa.eu academy sessions, the portal is poised to continue its journey in advancing open data.