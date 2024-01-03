DAS Solar Advances Photovoltaic Industry with Standardization and Superior Performance

DAS Solar, the industry leader in photovoltaic advancements, has taken a decisive step forward by spearheading an initiative to standardize silicon wafer dimensions. This move is designed to enhance industry-wide value by reducing costs at various stages such as manufacturing, maintenance, installation, and operation.

The Quest for Efficiency

DAS Solar’s unwavering commitment to continuous development and research in N-type technology has seen it consistently exceed industry benchmarks. The company’s innovative use of TOPCon 4.0 cell technology has resulted in a laboratory cell efficiency of up to 26.33%, setting a record open circuit voltage of 735mV.

In a notable achievement, DAS Solar has also managed to surpass the 26% efficiency threshold in mass production. This is a testament to the company’s dedication to innovation and the relentless pursuit of excellence in photovoltaic technology.

Superior Performance with N-type 4.0 Rectangular Module

The N-type 4.0 rectangular module developed by DAS Solar stands out with its superior performance and innovative features. The module boasts ‘0’ light-induced degradation (LID), low power degradation rates, and an impressive conversion efficiency of 22.9%. These remarkable attributes promise cost-effectiveness and reliable performance, making the module a suitable choice for the demanding European market.

Furthermore, the symmetrical cell structure of the modules minimizes the risk of hidden cracks. This offers additional benefits such as higher bifaciality, a lower temperature coefficient, and excellent performance in diverse environments – from snowy areas to arid deserts.

Stepping into Global Market

DAS Solar’s recent first shipment of N-type rectangular modules to Europe is indicative of its growth potential in the global market. Recognized as a Tier 1 PV manufacturer, DAS Solar’s focus remains on delivering long-term value to its global customer base. This move marks the company’s entry into the European market and highlights its commitment to expanding its global footprint.