en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

DAS Solar Advances Photovoltaic Industry with Standardization and Superior Performance

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:11 am EST
DAS Solar Advances Photovoltaic Industry with Standardization and Superior Performance

DAS Solar, the industry leader in photovoltaic advancements, has taken a decisive step forward by spearheading an initiative to standardize silicon wafer dimensions. This move is designed to enhance industry-wide value by reducing costs at various stages such as manufacturing, maintenance, installation, and operation.

The Quest for Efficiency

DAS Solar’s unwavering commitment to continuous development and research in N-type technology has seen it consistently exceed industry benchmarks. The company’s innovative use of TOPCon 4.0 cell technology has resulted in a laboratory cell efficiency of up to 26.33%, setting a record open circuit voltage of 735mV.

In a notable achievement, DAS Solar has also managed to surpass the 26% efficiency threshold in mass production. This is a testament to the company’s dedication to innovation and the relentless pursuit of excellence in photovoltaic technology.

Superior Performance with N-type 4.0 Rectangular Module

The N-type 4.0 rectangular module developed by DAS Solar stands out with its superior performance and innovative features. The module boasts ‘0’ light-induced degradation (LID), low power degradation rates, and an impressive conversion efficiency of 22.9%. These remarkable attributes promise cost-effectiveness and reliable performance, making the module a suitable choice for the demanding European market.

Furthermore, the symmetrical cell structure of the modules minimizes the risk of hidden cracks. This offers additional benefits such as higher bifaciality, a lower temperature coefficient, and excellent performance in diverse environments – from snowy areas to arid deserts.

Stepping into Global Market

DAS Solar’s recent first shipment of N-type rectangular modules to Europe is indicative of its growth potential in the global market. Recognized as a Tier 1 PV manufacturer, DAS Solar’s focus remains on delivering long-term value to its global customer base. This move marks the company’s entry into the European market and highlights its commitment to expanding its global footprint.

0
Energy Europe Science & Technology
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Revolutionary Solar Panels Promise a Greener Future

By Ebenezer Mensah

2023: A Record Year for Offshore Wind Investments

By Wojciech Zylm

Yingli Solar to Supply 1.25 GW Modules for Saudi Arabia's Saad 2 PV Project

By Hadeel Hashem

JinkoSolar Launches Advanced On-Grid Energy Storage System in Xiaodong Dongguan

By Aqsa Younas Rana

TAG Oil Ltd. Encounters Drilling Challenges in T100 Well ...
@Business · 6 mins
TAG Oil Ltd. Encounters Drilling Challenges in T100 Well ...
heart comment 0
Bangladesh’s EGCB to Construct Three Solar Power Plants in a Leap towards Green Energy

By Muhammad Jawad

Bangladesh's EGCB to Construct Three Solar Power Plants in a Leap towards Green Energy
Norway’s Petroleum Directorate Rebrands, Signifying Green Transition

By Justice Nwafor

Norway's Petroleum Directorate Rebrands, Signifying Green Transition
PetroNor Concludes Asset Transfer Deal with Apus Energy, Expands in West Africa

By Salman Khan

PetroNor Concludes Asset Transfer Deal with Apus Energy, Expands in West Africa
Saudi Electricity Company Ushers in Digital Transformation with Al Kahraba

By Hadeel Hashem

Saudi Electricity Company Ushers in Digital Transformation with Al Kahraba
Latest Headlines
World News
Unraveling the Impact of Combined Antiplatelet Therapy and Oral Anticoagulants on Post-Stroke patients
33 seconds
Unraveling the Impact of Combined Antiplatelet Therapy and Oral Anticoagulants on Post-Stroke patients
Sister of North Korean leader Critiques South Korean President, Praises Predecessor
35 seconds
Sister of North Korean leader Critiques South Korean President, Praises Predecessor
Khamzat Chimaev Undergoes Surgery, Vows to Return Stronger
37 seconds
Khamzat Chimaev Undergoes Surgery, Vows to Return Stronger
Senator 'Bong' Go Extends Aid to Displaced Workers, Advocates for Healthcare and Infrastructure Improvement in Batangas
38 seconds
Senator 'Bong' Go Extends Aid to Displaced Workers, Advocates for Healthcare and Infrastructure Improvement in Batangas
Nazariy Rusyn Breaks Sunderland's Striker Goal Drought
40 seconds
Nazariy Rusyn Breaks Sunderland's Striker Goal Drought
Echoes of Accountability: Nehawu's Call for Justice Over South Africa's Parliament Fire
44 seconds
Echoes of Accountability: Nehawu's Call for Justice Over South Africa's Parliament Fire
VR Trial: A New Hope in Parkinson's Treatment
47 seconds
VR Trial: A New Hope in Parkinson's Treatment
Windrush Scandal Continues: A Plea for Judicial Review in Elderly Man's Case
57 seconds
Windrush Scandal Continues: A Plea for Judicial Review in Elderly Man's Case
Pierre Ekwah: Sunderland's Rising Star Navigates Professional Milestones and Criticisms
58 seconds
Pierre Ekwah: Sunderland's Rising Star Navigates Professional Milestones and Criticisms
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app