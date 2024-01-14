en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Dark Energy Survey Uncovers Cosmic Constant; Breakthroughs in Visual Perception and Primeval Black Holes

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:41 pm EST
Dark Energy Survey Uncovers Cosmic Constant; Breakthroughs in Visual Perception and Primeval Black Holes

In a decade-long quest to understand the hidden facets of the cosmos, the Dark Energy Survey has unveiled a measurement for the elusive cosmological constant. Denoted by the symbol ‘w’, this constant is intrinsically tied to the equation of state of dark energy. Contrary to expectations, the value was determined to be 0.8, an outcome less precise than previously deemed. This deviation suggests a need for further research with larger samples to refine this figure and bolster our understanding of the universe.

The Cosmic Yardstick

The survey used Type Ia supernovae as a cosmic yardstick, a method reminiscent of how the accelerating expansion of the universe was detected a quarter of a century ago. The Dark Energy Survey, a collaboration of over 400 scientists, employed approximately 1,500 of these celestial markers to measure the cosmological constant. The discovery of a value close to, but not precisely at 1, hints at a more intricate model of dark energy and the need for further exploration.

Evolving Perception and Vertebrate Development

In parallel scientific strides, researchers at Johns Hopkins University have made significant advances in understanding how human visual perception develops. By growing retinal organoids in a lab, they identified the role of retinoic acid in determining whether a cone cell will specialize in sensing red or green light. This breakthrough has potential implications for treating macular degeneration, a leading cause of vision loss globally.

Meanwhile, a study at the University of Fukui delved into the origins of the head mesoderm in vertebrates using advanced microscopy techniques. Their findings indicate a divergent evolutionary path for the development of the vertebrate head, further expanding our knowledge of biological evolution.

Primeval Black Holes and the Early Universe

Lastly, insights from the James Webb Space Telescope have shed light on primeval black holes. These primeval black holes were discovered to be considerably larger in relation to the galaxies they occupied in the early universe, compared to those in the observable universe today. These revelations provide a fresh perspective on the nature of our cosmos, painting a more complex and fascinating picture of the universe we inhabit.

0
Science & Technology
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
6 mins ago
Study Reveals Potential for Life in Venus's Acidic Clouds
Life, as we know it, might be more resilient than previously assumed. A recent study led by Professor Sara Seager and her team, including her son, has bolstered this notion, focusing on the potential for life in the seemingly inhospitable environment of Venus. The research, which centered on the stability of amino acids – the
Study Reveals Potential for Life in Venus's Acidic Clouds
Silent Threat: Study Reveals Higher TBE Virus Infections in Sweden
35 mins ago
Silent Threat: Study Reveals Higher TBE Virus Infections in Sweden
Weekend News Roundup: Policy Changes, Legal Rulings, Diplomacy, and Scientific Breakthroughs
48 mins ago
Weekend News Roundup: Policy Changes, Legal Rulings, Diplomacy, and Scientific Breakthroughs
Proteomic Fingerprinting: A Game-Changer in Species Identification and Biodiversity Assessments
13 mins ago
Proteomic Fingerprinting: A Game-Changer in Species Identification and Biodiversity Assessments
NASA Overcomes Hurdle to Unlock Asteroid Bennu Sample: A Triumph in Space Exploration
18 mins ago
NASA Overcomes Hurdle to Unlock Asteroid Bennu Sample: A Triumph in Space Exploration
NASA Overcomes Hurdle to Unlock Secrets from Asteroid Bennu
18 mins ago
NASA Overcomes Hurdle to Unlock Secrets from Asteroid Bennu
Latest Headlines
World News
President Hichilema Calls for Balanced Development Amid Rising Urban Migration
2 mins
President Hichilema Calls for Balanced Development Amid Rising Urban Migration
Dr. Naresh Trehan Forecasts AI's Revolutionizing Impact on Indian Healthcare
2 mins
Dr. Naresh Trehan Forecasts AI's Revolutionizing Impact on Indian Healthcare
Australian Open: A Fiesta of Tennis and Melbourne's Culinary Delights
2 mins
Australian Open: A Fiesta of Tennis and Melbourne's Culinary Delights
Surge in Abortion Referrals in Singapore: A Call for Comprehensive Sexuality Education and Contraception Access
3 mins
Surge in Abortion Referrals in Singapore: A Call for Comprehensive Sexuality Education and Contraception Access
Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Wedding: A Glimpse into an Intimate Affair
3 mins
Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Wedding: A Glimpse into an Intimate Affair
Eliana Viali Challenges Exercise Stigma in Weekly Physiotherapy Column
3 mins
Eliana Viali Challenges Exercise Stigma in Weekly Physiotherapy Column
Maldivian Democratic Party's Significant Victory: Adam Azim Wins Male' Mayoral Race
5 mins
Maldivian Democratic Party's Significant Victory: Adam Azim Wins Male' Mayoral Race
Taiwan's Vice President Lai Ching-te Wins Presidential Election: A Triumph for Democracy
7 mins
Taiwan's Vice President Lai Ching-te Wins Presidential Election: A Triumph for Democracy
Teenage Surfing Prodigy Secures Canadian Citizenship, Eyes Olympics
9 mins
Teenage Surfing Prodigy Secures Canadian Citizenship, Eyes Olympics
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
1 hour
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
2 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
2 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
4 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
7 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
8 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
9 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app