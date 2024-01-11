en English
Energy

DAH Solar Sets New Efficiency Benchmark with LECO Technology

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:34 am EST
DAH Solar Sets New Efficiency Benchmark with LECO Technology

DAH Solar, a leading force in the photovoltaic industry, has set a new benchmark by surpassing the 26% efficiency mark, inching closer to the theoretical limit of 28.7%. This significant leap was realized through the implementation of an innovative technology, Laser-Enhanced Contact Optimization (LECO). The LECO technology provides precise control of the metal erosion and contact formation steps during the high-temperature sintering process, a crucial factor to improving photovoltaic efficiency.

LECO Integration: A Game Changer

The successful integration of LECO equipment into production, completed in a remarkable span of just seven days, has simplified the Poly back process. This development has not only enhanced the efficiency of DAH Solar’s TOPCon solar cells but also fortified their long-term competitiveness in the market. The quick and successful implementation of LECO is a testament to DAH Solar’s commitment to technological advancement and industrial leadership.

Rapid Expansion and Efficiency Gains

Another noteworthy achievement is the speed at which DAH Solar’s TOPCon base was constructed and became operational. The facility was up and running in six months, with production scaling up in 23 days. The company hit an industry-leading level in a mere three months, showcasing its operational efficiency and strategic planning.

Setting Records, Driving Sustainable Development

Within half a year, DAH Solar has set a new record for mass production conversion efficiency. This accomplishment is a clear demonstration of the company’s commitment to innovation and leadership within the photovoltaic industry. DAH Solar’s strides in technology and production efficiency are seen as catalysts for industrial upgrading and sustainable development, paving the way for a greener future.

Energy Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

