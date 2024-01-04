en English
Curiosity Rover’s Operations Plan Temporarily Altered Due to DSN Communication Issue

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:48 pm EST
On the red planet, the Curiosity rover’s operations team faced a communication glitch with the Deep Space Network (DSN), leading to a temporary shift in their activity planning. As the team was wrapping up a three-sol plan for Curiosity, they were informed that their proposed DSN link was non-viable. The issue led the operations team to initially truncate the plan to two sols, intending to use a Mars-orbiting satellite for command relay. However, a viable alternative was found through the DSN, allowing a reversion to the original three-sol plan.

Curiosity’s Plan of Action

The activities included dust removal from two rock face locations, named “Wanda Lake” and “Green Pass”. Post-cleaning, the Mars Hand Lens Imager (MAHLI) and the Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer (APXS) were used for imaging and geochemical analysis. Additionally, the Chemistry and Camera (ChemCam) instrument was employed for observations on targets “Chimney Lake” and “Onion Valley”.

Imaging the Martian Topography

Other key points of interest like “Isosceles Peak” and “Texoli” were imaged by the ChemCam. The Mastcam was used to capture images of “Sawtooth Peak” and “Onion Valley”. These images offer important insights into the Martian topography and mineral composition.

Monthly Checkout and Short Drive

The plan also included a monthly checkout of the Sample Analysis at Mars (SAM) instrument suite. This vital step ensures the instruments’ functionality and readiness for future operations. A short drive of approximately 6 meters was also part of the plan, aiding in the rover’s exploration and mapping of the Martian terrain.

Despite the initial communication issue with the DSN, the operations team’s resourcefulness and quick problem-solving allowed for the initial plan to be carried out in full, ensuring the continuity of Curiosity’s mission on Mars.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

