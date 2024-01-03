en English
Science & Technology

Crystal Structure Prediction: From Scientific Curiosity to Industry-Transforming Technology

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:27 am EST
The realm of Crystal Structure Prediction (CSP) has been a hotbed of innovation, evolving from a mere scientific intrigue to a practical, industry-transforming technology. Over the past few years, the field has witnessed a seismic shift, with the advent of methodologies capable of determining the stability of crystal structures under different conditions such as temperature and humidity. Similarly, techniques have emerged that can pinpoint the lowest-energy structure from chemical compositions, a development that holds significant implications for industries like pharmaceuticals.

Crystal Structure Prediction: A Game Changer for Pharmaceuticals

In the pharmaceutical industry, the ability to identify polymorphs of a compound can drastically affect intellectual property rights, regulation, and the physical and chemical properties of the material. Despite these breakthroughs, CSP still grapples with challenges, notably translating predicted structures into experimentally realizable forms.

Factors such as solvent choice, pressure, and minor adjustments in crystallisation conditions can dramatically influence the outcome of crystal structures, making experimental polymorph selection a complex task. In addition to these hurdles, the field is also tasked with understanding why certain compounds exhibit polymorphism while others do not.

Polyamorphism: A New Frontier in Crystallography

Recent discourses in the field have introduced the concept of polyamorphism, which refers to the existence of a chemical substance in multiple noncrystalline phases. This concept has ignited debates and, if proven to be common, could have wide-ranging implications for the industry.

Crystal Structure Prediction: An Evolving Science

Despite its challenges, CSP remains a dynamic field, with ongoing research addressing its current limitations and exploring new phenomena such as polyamorphism. The future of CSP will undoubtedly be marked by further advancements and discoveries, reshaping industries and spurring new scientific discourse.

Science & Technology
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

