en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Coyotes, Not Humans, Decapitating Seal Pups on California Coast

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:27 am EST
Coyotes, Not Humans, Decapitating Seal Pups on California Coast

California’s coastline, known for its thriving marine life and scenic beauty, has been witnessing a macabre spectacle. Since 2016, numerous decapitated seal pups have been washing up on its shores, sparking fears of human harm due to the brutal nature of their injuries. However, a recent scientific investigation has revealed an unexpected predator responsible for these gruesome incidents – the coyote.

Coyotes: The Unseen Predators

Frankie Gerraty, a PhD student from UC Santa Cruz, teamed up with Sarah Grimes from the Noyo Center for Marine Science to unravel this mystery. Employing camera traps for Gerraty’s land and sea connections research, they captured footage of a coyote carrying out the decapitation of a harbor seal pup. This unsettling image convincingly dismissed the initial suspicion of human involvement.

The researchers watched as the coyote dragged the seal pup and skillfully beheaded it, confirming that coyote predation has been happening at multiple sites along Northern California’s coast. This revelation has prompted a shift in the focus of the investigation – from probing human cruelty to understanding intricate wildlife behavior.

Shared Habitats, Unusual Predatory Behavior

Coyotes and seals sharing habitats is a common sight in coastal areas. However, the specific behavior of coyotes targeting only the heads of seal pups remains an enigma. Usually, coyotes are known to pursue live marine life, making this peculiar preference for decapitating seal pups a baffling discovery for the researchers. The challenge now is to comprehend why coyotes are showing this unusual dietary preference.

A Marine Mammal Crime Scene Investigation

The footage, which is yet to be released to the public, paints a gruesome picture. Sarah Grimes likened the situation to a marine mammal crime scene investigation. The discovery of coyotes as the predators behind these incidents has led to a paradigm shift in how we approach such anomalies. Instead of viewing them as acts of human cruelty, these incidents are now being seen as fascinating insights into the changing dynamics of wildlife behavior.

0
Science & Technology
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Decoding the Mysteries of Gamma-Ray Bursts: A Study on Time-Resolved Linear Polarization

By Rafia Tasleem

Debunking Myths Surrounding Male Infertility: Insights from Dr. Parul Gupta Khanna

By Dil Bar Irshad

Gut Microbes Linked to Social Anxiety Disorder: A New Therapeutic Avenue

By BNN Correspondents

Transverse Cirrus Bands: A Key to Aviation Safety Amid Turbulence

By Nimrah Khatoon

Vitamin D Supplements and Healthy Living: A Potential Strategy Against ...
@Health · 2 hours
Vitamin D Supplements and Healthy Living: A Potential Strategy Against ...
heart comment 0
2023: A Roller-Coaster Year for the Space Industry

By Israel Ojoko

2023: A Roller-Coaster Year for the Space Industry
Roscosmos and NASA Extend Cross-Flight Program on ISS Until 2025

By BNN Correspondents

Roscosmos and NASA Extend Cross-Flight Program on ISS Until 2025
Lung Cancer in Asia: A Unique Disease Profile and the Potential of Personalized Treatment

By BNN Correspondents

Lung Cancer in Asia: A Unique Disease Profile and the Potential of Personalized Treatment
European Research Centre Achieves Breakthrough in Hydrogen Transportation

By Muthana Al-Najjar

European Research Centre Achieves Breakthrough in Hydrogen Transportation
Latest Headlines
World News
Navigating the Labyrinth of Depression: Coping Strategies from Therapist Linda Meredith
18 seconds
Navigating the Labyrinth of Depression: Coping Strategies from Therapist Linda Meredith
ANP Leader Adnan Jalil Parts Ways, Set to Join PPP: Shakeup in KPK Politics
1 min
ANP Leader Adnan Jalil Parts Ways, Set to Join PPP: Shakeup in KPK Politics
Colombian Special Jurisdiction for Peace Orders Arrest of Valle del Cauca Governor
2 mins
Colombian Special Jurisdiction for Peace Orders Arrest of Valle del Cauca Governor
Nitish Kumar Remains Our Supreme Leader, Dismisses Resignation Reports: JDU President Lalan Singh
2 mins
Nitish Kumar Remains Our Supreme Leader, Dismisses Resignation Reports: JDU President Lalan Singh
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
2 mins
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
A Week in Uganda: Political Developments, Public Health Initiatives, and Societal Milestones
4 mins
A Week in Uganda: Political Developments, Public Health Initiatives, and Societal Milestones
The Year in Media: High-Profile Interviews that Shaped 2023
4 mins
The Year in Media: High-Profile Interviews that Shaped 2023
Significant Developments in North Korea Set to Shape its Future
4 mins
Significant Developments in North Korea Set to Shape its Future
Turkish Parliament Greenlights Sweden's NATO Bid: A Shift in Ankara's Stance
9 mins
Turkish Parliament Greenlights Sweden's NATO Bid: A Shift in Ankara's Stance
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
2 mins
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
2 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
4 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
4 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
6 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
7 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app