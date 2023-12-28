Coyotes, Not Humans, Decapitating Seal Pups on California Coast

California’s coastline, known for its thriving marine life and scenic beauty, has been witnessing a macabre spectacle. Since 2016, numerous decapitated seal pups have been washing up on its shores, sparking fears of human harm due to the brutal nature of their injuries. However, a recent scientific investigation has revealed an unexpected predator responsible for these gruesome incidents – the coyote.

Coyotes: The Unseen Predators

Frankie Gerraty, a PhD student from UC Santa Cruz, teamed up with Sarah Grimes from the Noyo Center for Marine Science to unravel this mystery. Employing camera traps for Gerraty’s land and sea connections research, they captured footage of a coyote carrying out the decapitation of a harbor seal pup. This unsettling image convincingly dismissed the initial suspicion of human involvement.

The researchers watched as the coyote dragged the seal pup and skillfully beheaded it, confirming that coyote predation has been happening at multiple sites along Northern California’s coast. This revelation has prompted a shift in the focus of the investigation – from probing human cruelty to understanding intricate wildlife behavior.

Shared Habitats, Unusual Predatory Behavior

Coyotes and seals sharing habitats is a common sight in coastal areas. However, the specific behavior of coyotes targeting only the heads of seal pups remains an enigma. Usually, coyotes are known to pursue live marine life, making this peculiar preference for decapitating seal pups a baffling discovery for the researchers. The challenge now is to comprehend why coyotes are showing this unusual dietary preference.

A Marine Mammal Crime Scene Investigation

The footage, which is yet to be released to the public, paints a gruesome picture. Sarah Grimes likened the situation to a marine mammal crime scene investigation. The discovery of coyotes as the predators behind these incidents has led to a paradigm shift in how we approach such anomalies. Instead of viewing them as acts of human cruelty, these incidents are now being seen as fascinating insights into the changing dynamics of wildlife behavior.