Science & Technology

Cornell Study Reveals How Midbrain Drives Vocal Communication in ‘California Singing Fish’

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:14 pm EST
Cornell Study Reveals How Midbrain Drives Vocal Communication in ‘California Singing Fish’

As the world plunges into the depths of the Pacific Ocean, an intriguing melody rises. The source: the midshipman fish, or more colloquially known as the ‘California singing fish.’ In a recent study published in Nature Communications, researchers from Cornell University have unveiled the pivotal role the midbrain plays in the symphony of these sea creatures.

Decoding the Underwater Concerto

Leading the research, Andrew Bass, a neurobiology and behavior professor, and Eric R. Schuppe, a former Cornell postdoctoral researcher now at UCSF, study the vocal communication of this highly vocal fish species. The duo, along with additional co-authors from the University of British Columbia and Stanford University, provides detailed insights into how the midbrain orchestrates the fish’s cacophony of grunts, growls, and hums, integral to their mating or defensive behaviors.

The Midbrain: The Maestro Behind the Melody

Specifically, the study zeroes in on the periaqueductal gray neurons in the midbrain. They discovered that these neurons are activated in distinct patterns that correspond to different behaviors. The variations in the activation pattern directly influence the type of sound produced by the fish, whether it is an agonistic call during a conflict or a courtship hum during mating.

From Fish to Humans: The Unseen Connection

The research not only sheds light on the intricacies of fish communication but also underscores the importance of the midbrain in vocal communication across all vertebrates, including humans. The findings lay bare the striking similarities in the periaqueductal gray area’s function in fish and mammals. They indicate that the midbrain is a shared brain region crucial for sound patterning and selection. Furthermore, it offers potential insights into the impact of midbrain damage on human speech and vocal communication.

This study, funded by the National Science Foundation, goes beyond merely understanding fish communication. It proposes the ‘California singing fish’ as a viable model for studying vocal communication across species. It thus opens a new door to understanding the neurological underpinnings of communication, transcending the boundaries of species and ecosystems.

Science & Technology Wildlife
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

