Common Sense: Is It Really Universal? A Groundbreaking Study Reveals Surprising Insights

In a groundbreaking study led by the University of Pennsylvania, the conventional understanding of 'common sense' as universal knowledge is being challenged. The research team curated a list of 4,407 statements identified as representing common-sense knowledge, covering a spectrum of themes, from geometric trivialities like 'Triangles have three sides' to pragmatic advice such as 'Avoid close contact with people who are ill'.

Common Sense: Not So Common After All

Over 2,000 individuals were surveyed, tasked with rating whether they perceived these statements as commonsensical. The results unveiled considerable variations in what constitutes 'common sense', with very few statements being universally agreed upon. This contradicts the traditional definition of common sense as self-evident knowledge shared by all and indicates a 'limited presence of collective common sense'.

Demographics and Perceptions of Common Sense

Interestingly, the study also discovered demographic factors like age and gender did not significantly influence perceptions of common sense. These findings suggest common sense is not a universally held or uniform concept as often assumed.

A New Methodology to Measure Common Sense

The research, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, introduces a formal methodology for empirically quantifying common sense at individual and collective levels. It concludes that common sense aligns most closely with plainly stated, factual claims about physical reality. Yet, the study underscores that common sense is far from being a universal concept, thereby prompting a reevaluation of our understanding of this seemingly ubiquitous term.