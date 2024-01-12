CN22 Model: A New Lens to Study Supermassive Black Holes

Within the heart of almost every large galaxy, lurks a supermassive black hole (SMBH), a celestial phenomenon with mass ranging from millions to billions times that of the sun. The Milky Way houses its own relatively dormant SMBH, Sagittarius A. However, when a star dares to venture too close to these celestial giants, it is ripped apart by extreme gravitational forces, an occurrence known as a tidal disruption event (TDE).

Peering into the Abyss: The Power of TDEs

TDEs serve as a rare window for scientists to study these otherwise invisible astronomical entities, by observing the light emitted as the star’s material accretes onto the SMBH. Despite their infrequency, the advent of advanced telescopes like the Vera C. Rubin Observatory is expected to significantly increase the number of observable TDEs.

Researchers leverage TDEs to estimate properties of SMBHs and stars, relying on models to calculate the accretion rate. Previously, the ‘frozen-in’ approximation model was the go-to tool for such calculations.

The CN22 Model: A New Dawn for SMBH Research

However, a new model, known as the CN22, has emerged on the astronomical scene. This model, developed by Eric Coughlin and Chris Nixon in 2022, provides a method for determining peak timescales for TDEs based on the properties of the star and SMBH involved.

A team led by Ph.D. student Ananya Bandopadhyay from Syracuse University set out to test the CN22 model’s implications against different types of stars and SMBHs.

Building Bridges: The Power of Collaboration

Their research was not confined within the university walls. In a unique initiative, the team involved high school students in their research through the Syracuse University Research in Physics (SURPh) program. By using stellar evolution codes and numerical simulations, they found that the CN22 model aligns well with hydrodynamical simulations, suggesting that it could be a game-changer for understanding the intricacies of TDEs and the properties of stars and SMBHs.