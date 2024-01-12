en English
Cicada’s Ancient Silence: The Evolution of a Distinctive Buzz

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:54 am EST
Cicada’s Ancient Silence: The Evolution of a Distinctive Buzz

In a breakthrough revelation, a recent scientific study has unearthed that cicadas, insects that have existed for approximately 100 million years, did not generate the characteristic buzzing sounds that we associate with them today. This intriguing discovery raises novel questions about the evolution of cicada communication and the reasons underlying the development of their distinctive sound over time.

Ancient Silence: The Cicada’s Lost Song

Cicadas, belonging to the superfamily Cicadoidea, are notorious for their loud singing, with the Cicadidae family reaching an impressive 120 decibels via their tymbal mechanisms. However, an analysis of 11 Cicadoidea fossils from Myanmar painted a different picture for their ancient counterparts. While the tymbal was present, researchers found the comprehensive sound production and hearing systems were conspicuously missing.

Unearthing Cicada Communication

According to Jiang Hui, the lead author of the study and a researcher at the Nanjing Institute of Geology and Palaeontology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, ancient cicadas likely adopted a different communication mode. They possibly transmitted body vibrations through solid substrates, such as tree trunks, as opposed to the modern cicadas that amplify sounds through abdominal vibrations in the air.

Fossorial Forelegs: A Link to the Past

The study, published in Nature Communications, also highlighted another intriguing aspect. The nymphal fossils exhibited powerful fossorial forelegs, indicating that early cicadas engaged in similar burrowing and root-feeding behaviors as their modern descendants. This shared trait between the ancient and modern cicadas provides a fascinating glimpse into the continuity of certain behaviors across millions of years.

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

