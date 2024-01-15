Christie's E3LH Projector Wins Prestigious Academy Award

The Kitchener-based engineering firm, Christie, has been granted the esteemed Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Award in Scientific and Engineering for their groundbreaking Christie E3LH projection system. The award is a significant nod to the company's commitment to innovation and excellence in the field of cinema technology. The chief architect behind this revolutionary invention is Mike Perkins, the principal product developer at Christie. Perkins' tireless dedication and vision have ushered in a new era of cinematic experience, beginning with its inception in 2011 in a collaborative endeavor with Dolby.

Advertisment

A Leap Forward in Projection Technology

The E3LH projector, regarded as a game-changer in the world of cinema, is celebrated for delivering a display quality far superior to standard cinema projectors. It offers a significantly brighter image, richer colors, and a contrast ratio that is a thousand times superior to its counterparts. This advancement in projection technology has been instrumental in enhancing viewers' cinematic experiences, creating an immersive environment that rivals reality itself.

The Journey of the E3LH Projector

Advertisment

The first film to be screened using this revolutionary technology was "Tomorrowland" in 2015. Since then, the E3LH projector has been installed in more than 300 cinema screens worldwide, marking a significant milestone in Christie's journey. This award-winning technology's global acknowledgment underscores the industry's recognition of Christie's commitment to pushing the boundaries of cinema projection technology.

Christie's Legacy and Future

Perkins' significant contributions will be honored at the official awards ceremony in Los Angeles. This award is Christie's third Academy Award, following its prior technical achievement awards in 1983 and 1998. Perkins, along with Christie's Vice President of Engineering, David Kiers, envisions this technology becoming the global standard in cinemas. The duo's dedication to continuing innovation in the field embodies the company's mission to redefine the cinema viewing experience.