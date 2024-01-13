en English
Science & Technology

CES 2024’s Remarkable Television Tech: A Glimpse into the Future

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:06 pm EST
CES 2024's Remarkable Television Tech: A Glimpse into the Future

The buzzing halls of the CES 2024 tech show have finally fallen silent, leaving behind a trail of awe-inspiring hi-fi and avant-garde AV products. The event was a magnet for tech enthusiasts from all corners of the world, and the main stars of the show were the remarkable TVs that pushed the boundaries of technology and design.

LG’s Futuristic Signature OLED T

LG’s Signature OLED T was a captivating sight with its transparent OLED screen, a rollable contrast screen for a traditional viewing experience, and wireless technology for sound and image transmission. This TV, equipped with the latest version of webOS, was a glimpse into the future of television technology.

Panasonic’s Flagship Z95A

Not far behind was the Panasonic Z95A, the brand’s flagship TV for the year, employing Amazon’s Fire OS and showcasing enhanced brightness and processing capabilities through its new HCX Pro AI Processor MK II. The TV, with its improved Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail and support for 144Hz gaming, was a testament to Panasonic’s commitment to technological advancement.

TCL’s Mammoth QM89

TCL introduced its 115-inch QM89 TV, a behemoth packed with 20,000 dimming zones, peak brightness of over 5000 nits, and a high-spec sound system with Dolby Atmos support. The TCL QM89 was an undeniable testament to the brand’s technological prowess.

Hisense’s ULED X Range

Hisense also made waves with its ULED X range, including the 110-inch 110UX with an unprecedented 40,000 backlighting zones and 10,000 nits of brightness, and the ultra-thin 75UX models. These TVs, characterized by their cutting-edge screen technology, are expected to command a hefty price tag despite no pricing details being available.

In addition to TVs, CES 2024 also saw the unveiling of a range of new gaming notebooks and monitors featuring Intel’s new Core Ultra processors and advanced displays, innovative AV products, new laptops with AI capabilities, and improved video conferencing and audio features. The event was a sweeping panorama of technological innovation, highlighting the relentless pursuit of excellence by tech giants and their unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.

Science & Technology
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

