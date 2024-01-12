en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

CES 2024: Unconventional Tech Takes Center Stage

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:16 am EST
CES 2024: Unconventional Tech Takes Center Stage

The 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, an annual convention that serves as a global platform for innovators to display their peculiar and unconventional tech products, showcased a myriad of unique devices that aim to revolutionize the consumer electronics industry. The offerings ranged from the quirky yet practical, to the downright bizarre, reflecting the creative and sometimes whimsical nature of tech innovation.

PlantPetz: The Gizmo of Plants

Among the most unusual offerings was PlantPetz, a plant that not only responds to touch or lack of water but also moves and gurgles, eerily reminiscent of the character Gizmo from the cult classic movie, Gremlins. While its practicality might be questionable, it surely adds a dash of intrigue to the world of home decor.

Perfecta Grill: The AI-Enhanced Kitchen Appliance

Another notable gadget was the Perfecta Grill. This AI-enhanced device, priced at a hefty $3,500, promises to cook steaks to perfection in just two minutes, pushing the boundaries of what we expect from our kitchen appliances.

Samsung’s Ballie Robot: The Personal Assistant of the Future

Samsung’s Ballie robot follows users around, even into private spaces, and comes equipped with a built-in projector capable of displaying videos on any surface. This peculiar device seems to blur the lines between privacy and convenience, raising questions about how far we are willing to let technology into our lives.

The Oclean X Ultra Wi-Fi Digital Toothbrush and Other Oddities

The Oclean X Ultra Wi-Fi Digital Toothbrush is a smart toothbrush with an interactive screen and bone conduction voice tips, taking oral hygiene to new technological heights. Additionally, DeRucci’s Anti-Snoring Pillow aims to improve sleep quality by adjusting the user’s head position to reduce snoring. Flappie, a smart pet door, takes pet convenience to a new level by preventing pets from bringing dead animals into the house. In a throwback to simpler times, the Rabbit R1 is a single-use communication device, stripping away apps for a focused function.

Tropicana’s ‘AI-Free’ Orange Juice: A Humorous Antidote

To add a humorous twist to the tech-heavy CES, Tropicana announced an ‘AI-free’ orange juice, poking fun at the prevalence of AI in almost all new products. It serves as a reminder that not all aspects of our lives require the touch of tech.

The CES 2024, with its display of innovative and sometimes unnecessary tech products, remains a testament to the boundless possibilities of technology. From assistive technologies for the disabled to high-tech kitchen gadgets, and from AI-powered devices to new electric vehicles, the event continues to push the envelope, offering glimpses into the future of consumer electronics.

0
Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
14 seconds ago
Mexico City Sky Befuddles With Rare Lenticular Cloud Display
It was a day of celestial spectacle in Mexico City as the sky unveiled an uncommon atmospheric marvel, leading to a flurry of speculation and wonderment. An elliptical cloud formation, hovering with an uncanny resemblance to the depiction of a flying saucer, sparked thoughts of UFO sightings among residents and onlookers. However, the intriguing spectacle
Mexico City Sky Befuddles With Rare Lenticular Cloud Display
Dr. Saroj Chooramani Gopal: A Lifelong Pursuit of Innovation in Medicine
2 mins ago
Dr. Saroj Chooramani Gopal: A Lifelong Pursuit of Innovation in Medicine
Tropical Trials: Unraveling the Impact of Natural Weathering on Magnetorheological Elastomers
3 mins ago
Tropical Trials: Unraveling the Impact of Natural Weathering on Magnetorheological Elastomers
Scientists Unravel 200-Year-Old Dolomite Problem: Implications for High-Quality Material Engineering
1 min ago
Scientists Unravel 200-Year-Old Dolomite Problem: Implications for High-Quality Material Engineering
Valley of Lost Cities: Groundbreaking Discovery Unveils Ancient Amazonian Civilization
1 min ago
Valley of Lost Cities: Groundbreaking Discovery Unveils Ancient Amazonian Civilization
NASA Overcomes Technical Hurdle to Secure Safe Return of Asteroid Samples
2 mins ago
NASA Overcomes Technical Hurdle to Secure Safe Return of Asteroid Samples
Latest Headlines
World News
Pardons in Poland Ignite Constitutional Crisis: Rule of Law at Stake
14 seconds
Pardons in Poland Ignite Constitutional Crisis: Rule of Law at Stake
Australia Day Controversy Intensifies amid Political and Marketplace Responses
36 seconds
Australia Day Controversy Intensifies amid Political and Marketplace Responses
Queensland Woman Survives Eastern Brown Snakebite in Bed
38 seconds
Queensland Woman Survives Eastern Brown Snakebite in Bed
PM Narendra Modi's Visit to Panchvati: A Confluence of Politics, Culture, and Religion
40 seconds
PM Narendra Modi's Visit to Panchvati: A Confluence of Politics, Culture, and Religion
Uncharted Waters: Reports Highlight Concerns over Freedom of Navigation and Emerging Tripartite Alliance
2 mins
Uncharted Waters: Reports Highlight Concerns over Freedom of Navigation and Emerging Tripartite Alliance
Canadians Question State of Federalism Amidst Provincial Disputes
2 mins
Canadians Question State of Federalism Amidst Provincial Disputes
Dr. Saroj Chooramani Gopal: A Lifelong Pursuit of Innovation in Medicine
2 mins
Dr. Saroj Chooramani Gopal: A Lifelong Pursuit of Innovation in Medicine
Karnataka's Interfaith Couple Assault: An Incident Sparking Political Outrage and Accusations
2 mins
Karnataka's Interfaith Couple Assault: An Incident Sparking Political Outrage and Accusations
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
2 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
2 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
9 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
2 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app