CES 2024: New Dawn in AI-Assisted Technologies

At the epicenter of digital innovation, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas presented a canvas of new technologies designed to revolutionize everyday life and healthcare. The event was a vibrant showcase of artificial intelligence’s (AI) potential, with a notable emphasis on assistive technologies for individuals with severe disabilities. Among the cutting-edge products introduced were the MagicMirror by NuraLogix, Wimagine by France’s Atomic Energy Commission (CEA), and an AI-powered electric stroller by Gluxkind.

MagicMirror: The AI-Infused Health Monitor

Developed from the research at the University of Toronto, the MagicMirror employs optical technology and AI to measure health metrics such as blood pressure, body mass index, and mental stress index by scanning the user’s face. The mirror is capable of detecting blood flow changes in the face, indicative of potential health risks, including type-2 diabetes. With a projected cost of $70,000, the MagicMirror is intended for use in medical settings, promising a new era in proactive health monitoring.

Wimagine: Towards Mobility for the Paralyzed

Another groundbreaking innovation was the Wimagine, a brain implant designed to help paralyzed individuals walk again. Developed by France’s Atomic Energy Commission (CEA), Wimagine works by translating human thoughts into movements through a digital bridge or an exoskeleton. While this revolutionary technology is heading towards clinical trials, it is estimated that 5-10 more years of research are required before it is ready for widespread use.

Gluxkind’s AI-Powered Electric Stroller

Also catching the eye was Gluxkind’s AI-powered electric stroller designed to assist with uphill climbs, automatic braking, and safety features like object and person recognition. It also includes a ‘rock my baby’ function for soothing children and built-in speakers for entertainment. The production of this innovative mobility aid is expected to begin soon, with a price tag of approximately $2,400.

The Scott-Morgan Foundation and its collaborators, who were also present at the event, emphasized the potential of inclusive tech to unlock new independence for millions living with disabilities worldwide. They are committed to solving assistive technology’s greatest challenges, aiming to drive awareness, spark innovation, and democratize assistive technologies for all who need them.