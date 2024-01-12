en English
Science & Technology

CES 2024: Holoconnects Unveils Holobox Amid Groundbreaking Universal Discoveries

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:39 pm EST
CES 2024: Holoconnects Unveils Holobox Amid Groundbreaking Universal Discoveries

In an epochal revelation at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, Dutch firm Holoconnects showcased its revolutionary device, the ‘Holobox’. An 86-inch transparent 4K LCD screen that enables holographic communication, the Holobox is designed to project life-size, realistic holograms, adding a new dimension to remote communication.

Holobox: A New Era of Communication

The Holobox uses light projection behind the screen to create a convincing illusion of three-dimensionality. The result is a holographic projection that is not only life-size but also so realistic that it feels as though the person is physically present. This innovative technology is a game-changer in the realm of remote communication, blurring the lines between physical and virtual interaction.

Cosmic Discoveries Challenge Existing Theories

In the field of astrophysics, a monumental discovery has been made. A colossal ring-shaped formation, christened the Big Ring, has been discovered in the remote universe. This structure, which measures around 1.3 billion light-years in diameter and has a circumference of nearly four billion light-years, defies the cosmological principle. This principle suggests that the universe, on a large scale, should appear identical in all directions. The discovery of the Big Ring, however, challenges this notion and has sparked a wave of discussion among cosmologists and astronomers.

Dinosaur Discovery and Amazonian Lost City

In another intriguing development, paleontologists have identified a new dinosaur species, the Tyrannosaurus mcraeensis. This species is believed to be the closest relative of the iconic Tyrannosaurus rex and is estimated to have existed between 71 and 73 million years ago, predating T. rex by five to seven million years. In addition, explorers have uncovered a massive ancient city concealed within the Amazon rainforest. This discovery adds another layer to our understanding of our planet’s past and the civilizations that once inhabited it.

Technology Glitches Highlight Dependence on GPS

In a peculiar incident, a Google Maps glitch caused several drivers in Edinburgh to unwittingly navigate down a set of stairs. This incident serves as a stark reminder of our heavy reliance on GPS navigation technology and the potential pitfalls associated with it.

The CES 2024 event also highlighted a robot writing service that leverages artificial intelligence to craft personalized cards and notes, demonstrating the growing role of AI in everyday tasks. From holographic communication devices to massive cosmic structures, new dinosaur species, and ancient lost cities, these developments and discoveries highlight the constant evolution of our understanding of the world and the universe beyond.

Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

