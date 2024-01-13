en English
Science & Technology

CES 2024 Highlights: The Evie Ring and Samsung’s Ballie Revolutionize Tech Sphere

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:47 am EST
Every year, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas turns into a buzzing hive of innovation, attracting technophiles from around the globe. Amidst the whirlwind of gadgets and concepts at CES 2024, two creations stood out, narrating the tale of burgeoning technology and human ingenuity: the Evie Ring by Movano and the reimagined Samsung’s Ballie.

Evie Ring: The Future on Your Finger

The Evie Ring is a marvel in the realm of wearable technology, capturing attention with its flexible design and preciseness. This smart ring is a testament to Movano’s dedication to quality, delivering accurate readings regardless of the state of the wearer’s hand. The feature that sets it apart is its flexible design that allows for easy removal, even when fingers swell, making it a user-friendly innovation.

Ballie: Samsung’s Sphere of Smartness

Another standout was the updated version of Samsung’s Ballie, a spherical robot initially introduced in 2020. This year, Ballie rolled into the spotlight with significant enhancements. Now, it’s not just a cute robotic companion but a moving projector and a smart home controller. From adjusting air conditioners and lights to running appliances and pet monitoring, Ballie is a glimpse into the future of home technology.

AI at the Heart of Innovation

Samsung demonstrated an emphatic focus on AI to boost the usability of smart home devices. The integration of Spatial AI for creating digital floor plans and the use of the Bixby voice assistant for simultaneous control of multiple devices exemplifies this focus. While the release date for Ballie remains a mystery, its potential market launch in 2024 is eagerly anticipated.

The CES 2024, as covered by The Verge, was an extravaganza of cutting-edge tech gadgets and concepts. Among them, the Evie Ring and Samsung’s Ballie emerged as beacons of technological advancements, promising an exciting future.

Science & Technology
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

