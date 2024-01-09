en English
Science & Technology

CES 2024 Highlights: AI Dominates with Innovative Health and Mobility Solutions

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 8, 2024 at 9:15 pm EST
CES 2024 Highlights: AI Dominates with Innovative Health and Mobility Solutions

The 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas was a melting pot of innovation and technological advancement, with artificial intelligence (AI) taking center stage. From health monitoring mirrors to mobility-enhancing brain implants, the event was brimming with groundbreaking inventions that promise to redefine our interaction with technology.

NuraLogix’s MagicMirror: Reflecting Health Metrics

Among the pioneering technologies exhibited was the MagicMirror by NuraLogix. A smart mirror unlike any other, it is designed to analyze health indicators such as body mass index, blood pressure, and mental stress index by scanning a person’s face. Stemming from research conducted at the University of Toronto, the technology is not just a sci-fi concept—it’s set to find its place in doctor’s offices and pharmacies. The mirror, costing approximately $70,000, is a testament to the convergence of AI and healthcare. The company also plans to sell the software separately, potentially democratizing access to these advanced health analytics.

Wimagine: Bridging Minds and Machines

Another marvel presented at CES 2024 was the Wimagine brain implant, an innovation from France’s Atomic Energy Commission. This AI-powered brain-to-machine interface aims to shatter the barriers of physical limitations by enabling paralyzed individuals to walk again. It does so by translating thoughts into movements, establishing a digital bridge to the spinal cord or an exoskeleton. Clinical trials are on the horizon with the ambitious goal of making the implant as affordable as a pacemaker within the next five to ten years.

Gluxkind’s AI-Powered Stroller: Pushing Boundaries of Childcare

Adding a dash of AI to parenthood, Gluxkind introduced an electric stroller equipped with AI features designed to augment comfort and safety for parents and their children. The stroller provides electric assistance for uphill climbs, automatic brakes for safety, and an object recognition system for added precaution. A stand-out feature is the ‘Rock my baby’ function that gently rocks the stroller to soothe a child. It also includes speakers for storytelling and music, transforming the stroller into a mobile entertainment system. Production is set to kick off the following spring with a price tag of around $2,400.

The 2024 CES showcased how AI is revolutionizing various sectors, from healthcare to mobility, and underlined the importance of balancing privacy with innovation in AI regulation. As we move forward, such advancements promise to not only improve our lives but also redefine our relationship with technology.

Science & Technology
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

