Automotive

CES 2024: A Spectrum of Innovation and AI Applications in Las Vegas

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:48 pm EST
CES 2024: A Spectrum of Innovation and AI Applications in Las Vegas

The world’s largest tech event, CES 2024, commenced in Las Vegas, presenting a grand stage for over 4,000 exhibitors to demonstrate breakthroughs in personal technology, transportation, healthcare, sustainability, and AI applications. The event, organized by the Consumer Technology Association, expects to welcome around 130,000 attendees, each eager to witness the innovation the tech industry has to offer.

Noteworthy Tech Innovations

Among the array of innovations, GyroGear’s GyroGlove emerged as a notable exhibit. This groundbreaking device is designed to stabilize tremors in hands experienced by patients with Parkinson’s. Priced at $5,899, the GyroGlove aims to offer a technological solution for a medical issue affecting millions globally.

Another standout was the AI Fortune Teller introduced by SK Group. This advanced AI system predicts fortunes by analyzing emotions, offering a unique blend of traditional beliefs and modern technology.

Transportation and Home Appliances of the Future

Hyundai unveiled its S-A2 flying taxi concept, as a potential solution to urban traffic congestion. The S-A2 is a high-speed, electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle, designed to operate quietly, transforming the future of urban transportation.

GE Appliances introduced an indoor smoker that produces no smoke – a perfect fit for city dwellers who crave the taste of smoked food without the hassle. This innovative device marks a step forward in creating smarter and more efficient home appliances.

Improving Gaming Accessibility and Lifestyle Technology

In the realm of gaming, CES 2024 highlighted the importance of accessibility. Sony introduced the Access controller for PlayStation, making gaming more inclusive. A panel discussion further explored the topic of inclusive gaming design, reflecting the industry’s commitment to making this popular form of entertainment more accessible to all.

Capsix Robotics showcased iYU, a personal robotic masseuse powered by AI, signaling the growing integration of robotics in personal care. Clicks Technologies presented an iPhone keyboard accessory designed to enhance smartphone functionality, another testimony to the ceaseless pursuit of improving user experiences in the digital age.

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events.

