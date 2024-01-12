en English
Science & Technology

CES 2024: A Spectacle of Innovation, Practicality, and Sustainability

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:12 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 1:47 am EST
CES 2024: A Spectacle of Innovation, Practicality, and Sustainability

The CES 2024 event in Las Vegas ushered in a new era of technological innovations, pushing the boundaries of consumer electronics and glimpsing into a future replete with advanced gadgets. The event was a spectacle of technological prowess, featuring a remarkable 137-inch foldable TV by C Seed, a panoply of AI-powered devices such as generative AI chatbots like ChatGPT, cutting-edge smartphones, gaming equipment, and breakthrough car technology.

Revolutionizing Home Entertainment

One of the significant highlights was C Seed’s 137-inch foldable TV, retailing at a staggering $200,000. The TV offers a bright, seamless picture and can fold into a compact form at the touch of a button, truly epitomizing the future of home entertainment. The event also showcased an array of TVs including transparent OLED and MICRO LED displays, underlining the rapid advancements in TV technology.

AI and Gaming Innovations

The prevalence of Artificial Intelligence was evident across the show, with smart home devices integrating AI to offer enhanced functionality and an immersive user experience. In the gaming realm, MSI’s new handheld game console running Windows with Intel’s Meteor Lake chips signals a potential shift towards portable PC gaming options, offering gamers unprecedented flexibility.

Mobile Technology and Sustainable Transportation

Apple’s Vision Pro headset, although not physically present at the show, managed to create a stir among attendees. Its hefty price tag of $3,500 was contrasted by competitors like the Xreal Air 2 Ultra, offering a more affordable alternative at $699. For smartphone users yearning for a taste of nostalgia, the Clicks Technology keyboard for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max provides a retro experience encapsulated in a modern wraparound case design.

Advancements in sustainable transportation were also on display, with Hyundai’s Supernal S A2 electric air taxi showcasing a VTOL design for short trips, indicating a shift towards eco-friendly air travel. The event underscored the industry’s unwavering commitment to sustainability, with an emphasis on electric vehicles equipped with innovative features like steer-by-wire technology and LED grilles.

Looking Towards the Future

CES 2024 has offered more than just a glimpse into the future of consumer electronics. It emphasized the intersection of innovation, practicality, and sustainability, presenting a future where technology is seamlessly integrated into our daily lives, enhancing our experiences and contributing to a more sustainable world.

Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

